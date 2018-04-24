martes, 24 de abril de 2018
furor

Will Smith se animó a bailar reggaetón junto a Nicky Jam

El actor estadounidense, protagonista de varios videos virales, mostró sus cualidades para ese ritmo musical. Mirá.

Will Smith se animó a bailar reggaetón junto a Nicky Jam
Will Smith fue nuevamente de un video que es furor en las redes sociales.

Esta vez se animó a bailar reggaetón junto al cantante Nicky Jam.

El actor de Estados Unidos hace estragos con sus divertidos videos en su cuenta de Instagram.

Embed

Good vibes with my bro @willsmith

Una publicación compartida por NICKY JAM (@nickyjampr) el

Embed

Me & @c.syresmith had dinner last night with @NickyJamPR in Cartagena! #Epicness #xchallenge

Una publicación compartida por Will Smith (@willsmith) el

Smith se encuentra en Cartagena, Colombia, para grabar su próxima película y sorprendió a todos con su desfachatez para bailar.

En el video también participa una moza del lugar presente justo en ese momento.

El cantante y el actor a pura risa.
Embed

Worlds collide!! @c.syresmith, yamap, @NickyJamPR. Icons livin

Una publicación compartida por Will Smith (@willsmith) el

Embed

You killed it @willsmith #xchallenge Cartagena Colombia falta mi hermanito @jbalvin

Una publicación compartida por NICKY JAM (@nickyjampr) el


Instagram Will Smith Nicky Jam

Últimas Noticias