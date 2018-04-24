Will Smith se animó a bailar reggaetón junto a Nicky Jam

Exclusivo de PrimiciasYa.com
El actor estadounidense, protagonista de varios videos virales, mostró sus cualidades para ese ritmo musical. Mirá.
Me & @c.syresmith had dinner last night with @NickyJamPR in Cartagena! #Epicness #xchallenge
Una publicación compartida por Will Smith (@willsmith) el
Worlds collide!! @c.syresmith, yamap, @NickyJamPR. Icons livin
Una publicación compartida por Will Smith (@willsmith) el
You killed it @willsmith #xchallenge Cartagena Colombia falta mi hermanito @jbalvin
Una publicación compartida por NICKY JAM (@nickyjampr) el