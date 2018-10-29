lunes, 29 de octubre de 2018
Un alivio para la rubia

Wanda Nara quedó absuelta en Italia en la demanda que le realizó su ex, Maxi López

El jugador del Vasco de Gama, demandó a su expareja en 2015. Ahora la justicia italiana justifica "falta de evidencias" y libra de culpa.

Wanda Nara fue absuelta por los Tribunales de Milán de la última demanda interpuesta por su expareja, el jugador del Vasco de Gama, Maxi López en 2015.

La mediática fue denunciada por un delito informático: difundir, supuestamente, datos personales del padre de sus tres hijos mayores en sus redes sociales. Un delito por el que la fiscalía pedía hasta 4 meses de prisión para la agente y mujer de Mauro Icardi.

Al parecer, Nara, publicó en sus cuentas de Twitter y Facebook datos personales de su ex, Maxi López el 22 de junio de 2015, concretamente su dirección, correo electrónico y número de teléfono.

Sin embargo, la Jueza Paola Bulgarelli encargada del caso, aseguró a "Doble Amarilla" que ha sido declarada no culpable porque: "Faltan pruebas o son insuficientes o contradictorias".

Pasaron casi cinco años desde que Wanda Nara y el futbolista Maxi López pusieron fin a su matrimonio después de seis años casados y tres hijos en común en medio de un gran escándalo por marcar también el inicio del romance entre Wanda y el delantero del Inter de Milán Mauro Icardi, hasta entonces buen amigo de López.
Wanda Nara y Maxi López siguen manteniendo una turbulenta relación y no dejan de sumar nuevos capítulos mientras ella continúa feliz con Icardi (como mujer, representante y madre de una familia numerosa con los otros dos hijos que ha tenido con él) y el delantero del Vasco da Gama también ha rehecho su vida con la modelo sueca Daniela Christiansson

Una de las últimas polémicas que han vivido el exmatrimonio ha sido a causa de una pregunta que le hicieron a la representante de Mauro Icardi en sus redes sociales, donde dejó en evidencia al padre de sus tres hijos asegurando que López no pasaba dinero a sus hijos. (Diario AS).
Wanda Nara Maxi López Daniela Christiansson Mauro Icardi Redes Sociales