Tini Stoessel filmó una película con Jackie Chan: "Conocerte fue increíble"

La actriz y cantante volcó sus sentimientos a Instagram tras conocer en persona al famoso actor experto en artes marciales.

Tini Stoessel filmó una película con Jackie Chan: Conocerte fue increíble
Tini Stoessel filmó una película con Jackie Chan y se volcó emocionada en Instagram tras el encuentro con el famoso actor experto en artes marciales.
"Me quedo con este abrazo para siempre. Nunca en mi vida imaginé viajar a China para filmar una película con él... Fue una de las experiencias más lindas y especiales que tuve y seguramente vaya a tener por el resto de mi vida", comentó la joven actriz y cantante desde Praga, República Checa.

"@jackiechan conocerte fue increíble... Mucho más de lo que alguna vez podría haberme imaginado! Todo lo que lograste y seguís logrando es gracias a tu trabajo, disciplina y esfuerzo, pero por sobre todo gracias a tu gran corazón! Te quiero mucho mucho! Estoy muy feliz de haber formado parte de este gran proyecto", agregó conmovida.
El filme se trata de un drama que dirigió el querido actor y ella co-protagonizó. Tini se fotografió con el actor nacido en Hong Kong y no dudó en expresar sus sentimientos post encuentro.
