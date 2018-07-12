Tini Stoessel filmó una película con Jackie Chan: "Conocerte fue increíble"

La actriz y cantante volcó sus sentimientos a Instagram tras conocer en persona al famoso actor experto en artes marciales.
“Te regalo mi cintura.. Y mis labios para cuando quieras besar” ❤️
Me quedo con este abrazo para siempre❤ Nunca en mi vida imaginé viajar a China para filmar una película con El...fue una de las experiencias más lindas y especiales que tuve y seguramente vaya a tener por el resto de mi vida. @jackiechan conocerte fue INCREÍBLE... mucho más de lo que alguna vez podría haberme imaginado! Todo lo que lograste y seguís logrando es gracias a tu trabajo, disciplina y esfuerzo, pero por sobre todo gracias a tu GRAN corazón! Te quiero mucho mucho! Estoy muy feliz de haber formado parte de este gran proyecto❤ I’m taking this hug with me! I never imagined I would travel to China to make a film with this guy...it’s been one of the most beautiful and special experiences I’ve ever had or will have for the rest of my life. @jackiechan meeting you has been INCREDIBLE... more than I could ever have imagined! Everything you’ve achieved and keep on achieving is thanks to your hard work, your discipline and effort, but more than anything, it’s thanks to your HUGE heart!! I love you lots! And I’m so very happy to have been part of this project ❤
