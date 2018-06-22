viernes, 22 de junio de 2018
Silvina Luna cumplió 38 años: "Fue un festejo tranquilo con mis amigas más íntimas"

La actriz dialogó en exclusiva con PrimiciasYa.com tras celebrar en la noche del jueves su cumpleaños. Hubo cena y luego boliche.

Por Luciano López L. / lopez.luciano@primiciasya.com / @lucianolopez25

Silvina Luna cumplió 38 años el 21 de junio, día en que la Argentina perdió de manera preocupante ante Croacia por 3-0 en el Mundial de Rusia.
La actriz que saltó a la fama por su presencia en la segunda edición del reality "Gran Hermano" dialogó en exclusiva con PrimiciasYa.com y nos contó cómo la pasó anoche donde celebró con sus amigas más cercanas.
"Fui a comer con mis amigas a Gardiner y después un rato a Tequila, fue un festejo tranquilo", comentó en exclusiva Luna.
Consultada sobre si volverá a Tulum, México, donde estuvo hace poco, explicó: "No sé todavía. Por ahora me quedo unos días acá en Buenos Aires disfrutando de los afectos y de cosas que tengo que hacer".

Y aclaró que su encuentro con Paula Chaves y Pedro Alfonso que reflejó en Instagram Stories fue de manera casual: "Me los crucé en Tequila de casualidad y subí la foto. Sólo fui a festejar mi cumple con mis amigas más íntimas".
