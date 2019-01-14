Selma Blair revela cómo es su lucha contra la esclerosis múltiple

Selma Blair le está dando a sus seguidores una mirada sincera de cómo es su batalla contra la esclerosis múltiple.

La actriz de 46 años de edad, compartió una foto de sí misma agotada mientras se acurrucaba con un oso de peluche y le explicó que todos los días son una lucha.

"Hay una verdad con esta enfermedad neurodegenerativa. Es incomodo, es un estado de ansiedad incontrolable a veces ", compartió. "Salir, ser sociable tiene un precio muy alto. Mi cerebro está en llamas. Me estoy congelando. Nos sentimos solos con eso, aunque el apoyo amoroso ha sido un envío y regalo de Dios. La gente me escribe preguntándome cómo lo hago... Hago mi mejor."

"Me ahogo con el dolor de lo que he perdido y de lo que me atrevo a esperar. Y qué difícil es caminar ", continuó. "Pero mis sonrisas son genuinas. Esto esta bien. La vida es una aventura con muchos fragmentos de despertar. No puedo dormir por la noche, pero durante el día tengo problemas para mantenerme despierta. Soy una mujer adulta que sostiene un oso que pertenecía a una hermana mía".

Para ayudar a superar el dolor, la actriz de "Legalmente rubia" está recurriendo al apoyo de la familia, los amigos y Dios.

"Pero como muchos de nosotros, estoy orando. Empapándome de amor donde pueda ", escribió. "No es fácil. Está bien. Les envío el amor."

Blair anunció su diagnóstico en octubre.