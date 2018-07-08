domingo, 08 de julio de 2018
Qué pasa entre Laurita Fernández y el 19 de Islandia: "Estamos chateando"

La conductora de Combate reveló que comenzó a seguir al futbolista, Rurik Gislason, en Instagram y que él le escribió. ¿Hay romance?

Si hay algo que las argentinas no van a olvidar de esta Copa del Mundo en Rusia es al 19 de Islandia.

Rúrik Gíslason se robó el corazón de todas y sin dudas se convirtió en el futbolista más codiciado del Mundial luego del partido de la Selección Argentina contra Islandia.

Lo cierto es que si bien el equipo nacional ya quedó eliminada, el islandés volvió a estar ante los ojos de todos.

En la última semana fue fotografiado muy cerquita de una modelo mendocina, Bárbara Córdoba, en la pileta de un lujosos hotel de Miami. De inmediato se habló de romance, pero él mismo lo desmintió en las redes.

Y ahora, Laurita Fernández reveló en "Combate" (El Nueve) que chatea vía Instagram con Gíslason: "Lo empecé a seguir, y él me habló. Estamos chateando... Te lo juro por los cuatro años de programa, que me estoy chateando con él".

La conductora y actriz prometió que próximamente mostraré las conversaciones -en inglés- que mantiene con el futbolista.

