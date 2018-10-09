martes, 09 de octubre de 2018
nueva vida

¿Qué es de la vida de Shannen Doherty tras vencer el cáncer?

La actriz se alejó de las cámaras que le brindaron su fama. ¿Y ahora qué está haciendo?

Tras vencer el cáncer, la actriz Shannen Doherty planea dejar la actuación y dedicarse a una carrera detrás de las cámaras.

La artista de 47 años ya ha tenido algunos créditos de producción y dirección a lo largo de los años, pero ahora está haciendo todo lo posible para seguir con estos proyectos.

Una fuente informó a la revista Star: "Superar el cáncer le ha dado una nueva oportunidad de vida y ella no puede esperar para demostrar que es una jugadora detrás de escena. Shannen tiene un montón de ideas".

La actriz ya está organizándose para poner en práctica uno que otro proyecto.

"Ella está teniendo reuniones y espera recibir algo que valga la pena hacer".

