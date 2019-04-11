jueves, 11 de abril de 2019
Pamela Anderson indignada por la detención de Julian Assange

La actriz realizó un fuerte descargo tras la detención del fundador de WikiLeaks. Estaba refugiado en la embajada de Ecuador en Londres.

El fundador de WikiLeaks Julian Assange fue detenido el jueves por la policía británica en la embajada de Ecuador en Londres, donde estaba refugiado desde junio de 2012.

Luego de la repentina detención por parte de la policía británica con autorización de las autoridades ecuatorianas, Pamela Anderson fue una de las tantas figuras reconocidas a nivel internacional que se pronunció en contra de la privación de la libertad de Assange con un fuerte mensaje.
"Estoy en shock. No podía oír claramente ¿qué dijo? Se lo ve muy mal", mencionó en Twitter la sensual actriz sobre las imágenes que se mostraron en medios del mundo sobre el momento exacto en el que el fundador de WikiLeaks era detenido.

Y expuso: "¿Cómo pudiste Ecuador? (Porque te expuso) ¿Cómo pudiste Reino Unido? Por supuesto, sos la perra americana y necesitás una distracción de tu idiotez del Brexit".

Además, Anderson apuntó con dureza contra Donald Trump: "¿Y Estados Unidos? ¿Este tóxico cobarde de un Presidente necesita reunir su base? Sos egoísta y cruel y tomaste el mundo entero al revés. Son demonios, mentirosos y ladrones.Ustedes se van a pudrir y nosotros nos levantaremos".

