Pamela Anderson indignada por la detención de Julian Assange

La actriz realizó un fuerte descargo tras la detención del fundador de WikiLeaks. Estaba refugiado en la embajada de Ecuador en Londres.
Illusions commend themselves to us because they save us pain and allow us to enjoy pleasure instead. We must therefore accept it without complaint when they sometimes collide with a bit of reality against which they are dashed to pieces ... Sigmund Freud
I am in shock..— Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) 11 de abril de 2019
I couldn’t hear clearly what he said?
He looks very bad.
How could you Equador ?
(Because he exposed you).
How could you UK. ?
Of course - you are America’s bitch and
you need a diversion from your idiotic Brexit bullshit.
And the USA ?— Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) 11 de abril de 2019
This toxic coward of a President
He needs to rally his base? -
You are selfish and cruel.
You have taken the entire world backwards.
You are devils and liars and thieves.
And you will ROTT
And
WE WILL RISE ✊