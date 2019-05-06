lunes, 06 de mayo de 2019
¡felicidad!

Nació el bebé del Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle: aún no decidieron el nombre

El Palacio de Buckingham anunció por Twitter la llegada del primer descendiente del hijo de Lady Di y la actriz estadounidense.

Nació el bebé del Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle: aún no decidieron el nombre
La duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, esposa de Harry, príncipe del Reino Unido, dio a luz a un niño, informó el Palacio de Buckingham.

El bebé nació el lunes a la madrugada a la 1:26 hora argentina, y pesó 3,3 kilos. Según revelaron en la cuenta de Twitter de la familia real, "madre e hijo están bien de salud".

El niño es el séptimo en la línea al trono y el octavo bisnieto de la reina Isabel II, de 93 años.

El duque de Sussex, quien estuvo presente en el nacimiento, aseguró que fue "la experiencia más increíble que jamás podría haber imaginado".

"El modo en que cualquier mujer hace lo que hacen (en el parto) está más allá de la comprensión. Pero ambos estamos absolutamente encantados", dijo el flamante padre a The Guardian.

Y agregó: "Estamos absolutamente encantados y muy agradecidos por todo el amor y el apoyo de los que están ahí afuera".

El bebé es además el cuarto nieto del Príncipe Carlos de Gales y Lady Di, quien falleció en 1997, y el primero de la madre de Meghan, Doria Ragland, quien está en la nueva residencia de la pareja, Frogmore Cottage, en la finca de Windsor, para acompañar a su hija.
Príncipe Harry

Últimas Noticias