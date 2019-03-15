viernes, 15 de marzo de 2019
Murió la hermana adolescente de Louis Tomlinson

Félicité Tomlinson, de 18 años, hermana del ex cantante de "One Direction", falleció inesperadamente de un paro cardíaco.

Una nueva tragedia familiar le toca vivir a Louis Tomlinson, el ex cantante de "One Direction".

Félicité Tomlinson, su hermana de 18 años murió inesperadamente de un paro cardíaco.

El artista ya había sufrido la pérdida de su madre en 2016, tras luchar contra el cáncer.

La hermana del cantante se encontraba acompañada en su departamento en Londres cuando cayó al piso.

Inmediatamente llegaron los paramédicos tras recibir la llamada de emergencia, pero no pudieron reanimarla.
Según el resultado de las primeras pericias, no se encontraron drogas en el inmueble, por lo que se cree que fue una muerte natural, así lo indicó Daily Mail.

Louis Tomlinson, el mayor de los siete hermanos, que se encontraba trabajando cuando recibió la noticia, canceló de inmediato las presentaciones que iba a realizar en el Comic Relief, un evento de caridad organizado por la cadena BBC.

Según informaron en el diario británico The Sun, el músico "está devastado".
