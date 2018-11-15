jueves, 15 de noviembre de 2018
Murió Katherine MacGregor, la "mala" de "La Familia Ingalls"

La actriz interpretó a la señora Harriet Oleson, una mujer antipática y egoísta que era de alguna manera la contracara de la familia protagonista.

Katherine MacGregor, que interpretó a la señora Harriet Oleson de la serie "La familia Ingalls", murió a los 93 años.

Durante las nueve temporadas, MacGregor interpretó a Harriet Oleson, una mujer antipática y egoísta que era de alguna manera la contracara de los Ingalls, humildes pero sensibles y generosos.

Melissa Gilbert, la actriz que interpretó a Laura Ingalls, escribió un cálido mensaje en Twitter e Instagram: "Acabo de recibir la noticia de que Katherine MacGregor falleció ayer. Esta mujer me enseñó tanto... de la actuación... de las joyas vintage... y de la vida. Ella no tenía miedo de expresar su opinión y era increíblemente graciosa. Una actriz con un verdadero don ya que tenía la habilidad de interpretar a un personaje despreciable con mucho corazón".


"Su Sra. Harriet Oleson era la mujer que nuestros fans adoraban odiar. La antagonista perfecta. Lo que la gente de afuera de nuestra Familia Ingalls desconocía era cuan cariñosa y educada era con los miembros más jóvenes de nuestro elenco", continuó.

"Realmente la amaba y encuentro un gran consuelo en saber que está en paz y que según sus creencias, su alma se ha trasladado hacia su próxima encarnación", enfatizó.

"Adiós Scottie. Espero con todo mi corazón que nos encontremos de nuevo la próxima vez", cierra el texto.

