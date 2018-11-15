Murió Katherine MacGregor, la "mala" de "La Familia Ingalls"

La actriz interpretó a la señora Harriet Oleson, una mujer antipática y egoísta que era de alguna manera la contracara de la familia protagonista.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I just got word that Katherine MacGregor passed away yesterday. This woman taught me so much... about acting... vintage jewelry... life. She was outspoken and hilariously funny. A truly gifted actress as she was able to play a despicable character but with so much heart. Her Harriet Oleson was the woman our fans loved to hate. A perfect antagonist. The thing people outside of our prairie family didn’t know, was how loving and nurturing she was with the younger cast. I really loved her and I find great comfort knowing that she is at peace and, per her beliefs, her soul has moved on to its next incarnation. Farewell Scottie. I hope with all my heart we meet again next time.
Una publicación compartida de Melissa Gilbert (@melissaellengilbertbusfield) el