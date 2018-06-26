martes, 26 de junio de 2018
Murió "El Viejo" de "El precio de la historia"

Richard Benjamin Harrison falleció el lunes a los 77 años. Se desconocen las causas del deceso.

Murió El Viejo de El precio de la historia
Richard Benjamin Harrison, mejor conocido como "El Viejo" del programa "El precio de la historia", falleció el lunes a los 77 aunque aún se desconocen los motivos del deceso.

Llevaba 15 años con el programa sobre la casa de empeños que tenía junto a su hijo y su nieto.

Tanto su familia como el canal History Channel, donde se transmite el popular programa, lamentaron el fallecimiento desde las redes sociales.
Su hijo y socio, también llamado Richard, le dedicó un emotivo homenaje en Instagram: "Quienes pudieron compartir tiempo con mi padre también vieron lo buen hombre de familia que fue. Vivió una existencia completa y gracias a 'La casa de empeños' tocó la vida de gente de todo tipo, enseñándoles valores como la importancia de tener una familia que te quiere, el trabajo duro y el sentido de humor. Él fue mi héroe y tuve la suerte de tener un 'Viejo' muy genial como mi padre".


