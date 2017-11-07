martes, 07 de noviembre de 2017
cosas imposibles

Meghan Markle obligada a dejar de ser sensual

A raíz de su noviazgo con el Príncipe Harry, la bellísima actriz es obligada a seguir el protocolo de moda de la familia real.

Meghan Markle obligada a dejar de ser sensual

Meghan Markle ya no podrá usar ropas cortas, con escotes o sensuales.

Según la prensa inglesa, la actriz tendrá que seguir el protocolo de moda de la familia real, ahora que su romance con el Príncipe Harry está cada vez más serio, y evitar looks llamativos y provocativos.

Markle ya cambió por completo sus outfits, y optó por un look mucho más conservador ahora.

"Así es como ella se prepara para transformarse en una princesa real", señalan los medios ingleses.

