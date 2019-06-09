Martín Fierro 2019: "Polémica en el bar", mejor programa humorístico

APTRA y Telefe organizaron la entrega n\u00famero 49 de los Premios Mart\u00edn Fierro. La ceremonia se realiz\u00f3 en el Hotel Hilton de la Ciudad Aut\u00f3noma de Buenos Aires. La premiaci\u00f3n fue para 33 rubros m\u00e1s el Mart\u00edn Fierro de Oro. Terna: Humor\u00edstica de actualidadNominados:Bendita, Canal 9Peligro sin codificar, TelefePol\u00e9mica en el bar, Am\u00e9ricaGanador: Pol\u00e9mica en el barVIDEO: Embed.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }