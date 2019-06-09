domingo, 09 de junio de 2019
La fiesta de la televisión

Martín Fierro 2019: "Polémica en el bar", mejor programa humorístico

Con la conducción de Marley y desde el Hotel Hilton de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires se premió a la industria televisiva en su producción 2018.

APTRA y Telefe organizaron la entrega número 49 de los Premios Martín Fierro. La ceremonia se realizó en el Hotel Hilton de la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires.

La premiación fue para 33 rubros más el Martín Fierro de Oro.

Terna: Humorística de actualidad

Nominados:
Bendita, Canal 9
Peligro sin codificar, Telefe
Polémica en el bar, América

Ganador: Polémica en el bar

VIDEO:
Embed


Martín Fierro

