Estos son los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2018. La Academia de Hollywood revel\u00f3 hoy qui\u00e9nes ser\u00e1n los candidatos que competir\u00e1n en las 24 categor\u00edas el pr\u00f3ximo 4 de marzoLos nominados: Mejor pel\u00edcula:Call me by your nameDarkest HourDunkirkGet OutLady BirdPhantom ThreadThe PostThe Shape of WaterThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriDirector:Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk Jordan Peele, Get OutGreta Gerwig, Lady Bird Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Tread Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water Actriz protag\u00f3nica: Sally Hawkings, The Shape of WaterFrances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriMargot Robbie, I, TonyaSaoirse Ronan, Lady BirdMeryl Streep, The PostActor protag\u00f3nico: Timoth\u00e9e Chalamet, Call me by your nameDaniel Day Lewis, Phantom TreadDaniel Kaluuya, Get OutGary Oldman, Darkest HourDenzel Washington, Roman J. Israel EsquireGui\u00f3n original: The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon y Kumail NanjianiGet Out, Jordan PeeleLady Bird, Greta GerwigThe Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa TaylorThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonaghGui\u00f3n adaptado:Call Me By Your NameThe Disaster ArtistLoganMolly's GameMudboundPel\u00edcula de animaci\u00f3n:Boss Baby, Tom McGrath y Ramsey NaitoThe Breadwinner, Nora Twomey y Anthony LeoCoco, Lee Unkrich y Darla K. AndersonFerdinand, Carlos SaldanhaLoving Vincent, Dorota Kabiela, Hugh Welchman e Ivan MactaggartCanci\u00f3n original: Mighty River, MudboundMistery of Love, Call me by your nameRemember me, CocoStand Up For Something, MarshallThis is Me, The Greatest ShowmanDocumental: Abacus: Small Enough To JailFaces PlacesIcarusLast Men in AleeppoStrong IslandDocumental corto: Edith+EddieHeaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405Heroin(e)Knide SkillsTraffic StopPel\u00edcula en lengua extranjera: A Fantastic Woman (Chile)The Insult (L\u00edbano)Loveless (Rusia)On Body And Soul (Hungr\u00eda)The Square (Suecia)Actor de reparto:Willem Dafoe, The Florida ProjectWoody Harrelson, Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, MissuriRichard Jenkins, The Shape of WaterChristopher Plummer, All the Money in the WorldSam Rockwell, Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, MissuriActriz de reparto:Mary J. Blige, Mudbound Allison Janney, I, Tonya Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water Fotograf\u00eda:Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. DeakinsDarkest Hour, Bruno DelbonnelDunkirk, Hayte van Hoytema Mudbound, Rachel MorrisonThe Shape of Water, Dan LaustsenMontaje: Baby DriverDunkirkI, TonyaThe Shape of WaterThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriDise\u00f1o de producci\u00f3n: Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner y Alessandra QuerzolaBeauty and the Best, Sarah Greenwood y Katie SpencerDarkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood y Katie SpencerDunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary FettisThe Shape of Water, Paul Denham Austerberry y Shane Vieau y Jeff MelvinDise\u00f1o de vestuario:Beaty and the Best, Jaqueline DurranDarkest Hour, Jacqueline DurranPhantom Thread, Mark BridgesThe Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira Victoria & Abdul, Consolata BoyleMaquillaje y Peinado:Darkest Hour, Kasuhiro Tsuji, David Molinowski y Lucy SibbickVictoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips y Lou SheppardWonder, Arjen TuitenSonido: Baby Driver, Julian SlaterBlade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini y Theo GreenDunkirk, Richard King y Alex GibsonThe Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaile y Nelson FerreiraStar Wars: The Last Jedi, Matthew Wood y Ren KlyceMezcla de sonido:Baby Driver, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin y Mary H. EllisBlade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill y Mac RuthDunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker y Gary A. RizzoThe Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern y Glen GouthierStar Wars: The Last Jedi, David Parker Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce y Stuart Wilson Cortometraje:Dekalb Elementary, Reed Van DykThe Eleven O'Clock, Derin Seale y Josh LawsonMy Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr.The Silent Child, Chris Overton y Rachel ShentonWatu Wote \/ All of us, Katja Benrath y Tobias RosenBanda sonora: Dunkirk, Hans ZimmerPhantom Thread, Jonny GreenwoodThe Shape of Water, Alexandre DesplatStar Wars: The Last Jedi, John WilliamsThree Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri, Carter Burwell Efectos visuales:Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert y Richard R. HooverGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Christopher Towsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner y Dan SudickKong: Skull Island, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza y Mike MeinardusStar Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan y Chris CorbouldWar for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Daniel Barret, Dan Lemmon y Joeol Whist