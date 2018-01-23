Los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2018

Premios Oscar 2018. La Academia de Hollywood reveló hoy quiénes serán los candidatos que competirán en las 24 categorías el próximo 4 de marzo Estos son los nominados a los. Lareveló hoy quiénes serán los candidatos que competirán en las 24 categorías el próximo 4 de marzo





Los nominados:





Mejor película:





Call me by your name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri





Director:





Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Tread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water





Actriz protagónica:





Sally Hawkings, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird





Actor protagónico:





Timothée Chalamet, Call me by your name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Tread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esquire





Guión original:





The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon y Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh





Guión adaptado:





Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's Game

Mudbound





Película de animación:





Boss Baby, Tom McGrath y Ramsey Naito

The Breadwinner, Nora Twomey y Anthony Leo

Coco, Lee Unkrich y Darla K. Anderson

Ferdinand, Carlos Saldanha

Loving Vincent, Dorota Kabiela, Hugh Welchman e Ivan Mactaggart





Canción original:





Mighty River, Mudbound

Mistery of Love, Call me by your name

Remember me, Coco

Stand Up For Something, Marshall

This is Me, The Greatest Showman





Documental:





Abacus: Small Enough To Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleeppo

Strong Island





Documental corto:





Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knide Skills

Traffic Stop





Película en lengua extranjera:





A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Líbano)

Loveless (Rusia)

On Body And Soul (Hungría)

The Square (Suecia)





Actor de reparto:





Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri





Actriz de reparto:





Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water





Fotografía:





Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins

Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk, Hayte van Hoytema

Mudbound, Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen





Montaje:





Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri





Diseño de producción:





Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner y Alessandra Querzola

Beauty and the Best, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer

Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer

Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water, Paul Denham Austerberry y Shane Vieau y Jeff Melvin





Diseño de vestuario:





Beaty and the Best, Jaqueline Durran

Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran

Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle





Maquillaje y Peinado:





Darkest Hour, Kasuhiro Tsuji, David Molinowski y Lucy Sibbick

Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips y Lou Sheppard

Wonder, Arjen Tuiten





Sonido:





Baby Driver, Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini y Theo Green

Dunkirk, Richard King y Alex Gibson

The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaile y Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Matthew Wood y Ren Klyce





Mezcla de sonido:





Baby Driver, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin y Mary H. Ellis

Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill y Mac Ruth

Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker y Gary A. Rizzo

The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern y Glen Gouthier

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, David Parker Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce y Stuart Wilson





Cortometraje:





Dekalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk

The Eleven O'Clock, Derin Seale y Josh Lawson

My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr.

The Silent Child, Chris Overton y Rachel Shenton

Watu Wote / All of us, Katja Benrath y Tobias Rosen





Banda sonora:





Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams

Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri, Carter Burwell





Efectos visuales:





Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert y Richard R. Hoover

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Christopher Towsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner y Dan Sudick

Kong: Skull Island, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza y Mike Meinardus

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan y Chris Corbould

War for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Daniel Barret, Dan Lemmon y Joeol Whist