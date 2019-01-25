La novia de Emiliano Sala: "Estoy destrozada, no pueden dejar de buscar... no tienen criterio"

Emiliano Sala y todo es incertidumbre. Quien no pierde la fe es Berenice Schkair, la pareja del jugador, que el martes había pedido que investigaran a "la mafia del fútbol" y que hoy ruega porque se siga adelante con la búsqueda. Pasaron ya cinco días desde la desaparición del avión en el que viajabay todo es incertidumbre. Quien no pierde la fe esla pareja del jugador, que el martes había pedido que investigaran a "la mafia del fútbol" y que hoy ruega porque se siga adelante con la búsqueda.





Así lo hizo saber en diálogo con PrimiciasYa.com: "Necesitamos que desde los medios de comunicación hagan fuerza y las redes sociales para que se reanude la búsqueda, no puede quedar así... Nos tienen que dar una respuesta, Emiliano tiene que aparecer".





"Estamos todos destrozados, desde ayer no pueden dejar de buscar... no tienen criterio. No duermo, estoy destrozada... queremos por favor que aparezca Emiliano", añadió.





Con respecto al último contacto que tuvo con Sala, señaló: "Yo hablé el domingo con él, el lunes no tuve comunicación y el martes me desperté con mensajes de amigas contándome lo que había pasado en la tele. En principio no creía y tuve una mala sensación por lo que cometí el error de tuitear eso que después borré, hablé sin conocimiento".





Emiliano Sala dio sus primeros pasos como profesional en Francia, después de pasar por el centro de formación del Girondins de Burdeos. Nacido en 1990, Emiliano Sala se fue cedido a varios clubes, siempre de la mano del Girondins, hasta que llegó al Nantes. Durante sus tres temporadas y media en el club francés, Sala anotó 42 goles, permitiéndole al "Tanque" el fichaje con el Cardiff City. Luego de firmar un contrato por tres temporadas, el jugador había regresado a Nantes para despedirse de sus compañeros, pero el avión que lo llevaba de regreso a su nuevo equipo desapareció el pasado lunes.

"no hay chances de encontrarlo con vida" y que se planeaba suspender el operativo de búsqueda, la familia, amigos y deportistas comenzaron a pedir en redes sociales que #NoDejenDeBuscar al jugador. Al pedido que comenzó la hermana de Emiliano se le sumaron rápidamente Gonzalo Higuaín, Lionel Messi, Germán Pezzella y el uruguayo Diego Rolán.








