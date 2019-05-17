La infartante foto de Emily Ratajkowski desnuda para apoyar el aborto

La hizo en el marco de la aprobación en Alabama que prohíbe la interrupción del embarazo en cualquier etapa de la gestación.
This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape. These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce. The states trying to ban abortion are the states that have the highest proportions of black women living there. This is about class and race and is a direct attack on the fundamental human rights women in the US deserve and are protected by under Roe vs. Wade. Our bodies, our choice.
