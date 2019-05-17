viernes, 17 de mayo de 2019
Polémica en Estados Unidos

La infartante foto de Emily Ratajkowski desnuda para apoyar el aborto

La hizo en el marco de la aprobación en Alabama que prohíbe la interrupción del embarazo en cualquier etapa de la gestación.

El martes por la noche se aprobó en Alabama, Estados Unidos, una ley que deja al aborto en una política de mínimos absolutos: prohíbe la interrupción del embarazo en cualquier etapa de la gestación -incluso en los casos de incesto o violación- y criminaliza con hasta 99 años de prisión al médico que lo practique.

La reconocida modelo Emily Ratajkowski fue de las primeras en expresar su repudio.

Fiel a su estilo, la morocha publicó una foto desnuda acompañada de un fuertísimo texto: "25 hombres viejos y blancos votaron para prohibir el aborto en Alabama incluso en casos de incesto y violación".

"Los estados que están intentando prohibir el aborto son aquellos que tienen las más altas proporciones de mujeres negras viviendo allí. Esto es una cuestión de clase y raza y es un ataque directo a los derechos humanos fundamentales de las mujeres en los Estados Unidos", continúa.

El texto termina con una frase contundente: "Nuestros cuerpos, nuestras elecciones".

