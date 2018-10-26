viernes, 26 de octubre de 2018
La cantante que cambió de religión y de nombre

La conocida cantante sorprendió a todos al convertirse creyente del Islam y hasta cambió su nombre. Mirá.

La cantante de "Nothing compares 2U", Sinead O'Connor, decidió cambiar de religión y a sus 51 años eligió un nuevo nombre.

O'Connor anunció en Twitter que decidió hacerse musulmana a sus 51 años y luego de varias declaraciones polémicas.
La cantante irlandesa en un tuit junto a una foto donde se muestra usando un hiyab junto a otros videos e imágenes de su nueva vida.

"Esto lo hago para anunciarles que estoy orgullosa de haberme hecho musulmana. Es el final lógico a la trayectoria de cualquier teólogo inteligente", explicó Sinaed, quien cambió su nombre por Shuhada' Davitt.
"Aquí está mi primer intento de cantar el Adhan. Me equivoqué de pronunciación porque las emociones me sacaron de mi página... Pero habrá otros cientos en el escenario por venir", comentó.
Sinead O'Connor