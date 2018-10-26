La cantante que cambió de religión y de nombre

La conocida cantante sorprendió a todos al convertirse creyente del Islam y hasta cambió su nombre. Mirá.
Happy pic.twitter.com/VkJsj2IFAi— Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) 23 de octubre de 2018
This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada’— Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) 19 de octubre de 2018
Here is my 1st attempt at singing the Azan. I got some pronouncition wrong because emotions took me from my page... but there’ll be hundreds of others onstage to come ... https://t.co/vDFyheqOOc— Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) 19 de octubre de 2018