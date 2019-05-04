sábado, 04 de mayo de 2019
Justin Bieber defendió al rapero que golpeó a Rihanna

El cantante publicó en Instagram una defensa al rapero Chris Brown, quien en 2009 golpeó a la cantante.

Justin Bieber defendió públicamente a Chris Brown, quien golpeó y desfiguró a Rihanna. Afirmó que la paliza que le dio el rapero a la cantante en 2009 fue un "simple error" y que por eso se desvalorizó su talento.

La polémica publicación de Bieber la realizó a través de su cuenta personal de Instagram, y su repudio se volvió viral en todo el mundo.

"Todos esperan hasta que la gente muera para darles el crédito que merecen. Lo digo ahora, cuando CB (abreviatura de Chris Brown) fallezca después de una larga vida, extrañarán todo lo que tenían delante de ustedes. La gente que ha pasado por alto el talento de este hombre debido a un error que cometió... ¡necesita reevaluar! Te quiero @chrisbrownofficial", escribió el canadiense en Instagram.

El ciberespacio se llenó de fotos de la cara de Rihanna desfigurada tras la golpiza de Chris Brown repudiando las palabras de Bieber.
