Justin Bieber defendió al rapero que golpeó a Rihanna

El cantante publicó en Instagram una defensa al rapero Chris Brown, quien en 2009 golpeó a la cantante.
everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time ... trust me watch you will see. the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial
