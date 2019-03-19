Jessica Simpson impresiona a sus fans con el tamaño de su panza

La actriz y empresaria está literalmente "explotando" en su recta final de embarazo.
Jessica Simpson está literalmente 'explotando' con su tercer embarazo.
La actriz y cantante compartió con sus seguidores en Instagram una foto de ella en bikini, luciendo su enorme pancita de ocho meses de gestación.
Simpson está a punto de dar a luz su tercer hijo, una niña.
Algunos fans se impresionaron con el tamaño de la barriga: "¿Esperas gemelos?", la cuestionaron.
All you moms out there know what it feels like to have your face feel bloated and swell during pregnancy !
Tight squeeze but I’m pushin’ through
