Jennifer Garner fue elegida la persona más bella del mundo

El mejor trabajo
La actriz estadounidense fue seleccionada por revista People por el equilibrio que logra entre su carrera, el trabajo benéfico y la crianza de sus tres hijos.
Here she is! I revealed People magazine’s Beautiful Issue 2019 cover star... and I couldn’t agree more. Don’t miss any of it, tomorrow.
"I feel like I'm happier and feel prettier the less I look in the mirror, and the more I am thinking about my impact outside." ❤️ Our #BeautifulIssue cover star, Jennifer Garner, thinks about beauty "very holistically," and we couldn't agree more.
