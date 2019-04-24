Jennifer Garner fue elegida la persona más bella del mundo

Jennifer Garner fue elegida por la revista People como la mujer más linda del mundo. La protagonista de "Alias" fue seleccionada por el equilibrio que logró entre su carrera, el trabajo benéfico y la crianza de sus tres hijos, fruto de su relación con Ben Affleck. fue elegida por la revistacomo la mujer más linda del mundo. La protagonista de "Alias" fue seleccionada por el equilibrio que logró entre su carrera, el trabajo benéfico y la crianza de sus tres hijos, fruto de su relación con





Además de ser actriz, Jennifer es cofundadora de la compañía de alimentos orgánicos para bebés "Once Upon a Farm" y es embajadora del grupo defensor de los derechos de los niños "Save the children".





Al enterarse de la noticia, Garner aseguró a People que nunca se consideró "una de las chicas bonitas" mientras crecía en West Virginia.

Además, la actriz contó que para vestirse prefiere ropa casual y deportivo y que cuando se maquilla sus hijos le dicen: "¿Puedes lavarte la cara? ¿Puedes atarte el pelo y ponerte anteojos y una camiseta?". Y aseguró que lo siente como un "cumplido".





La encargada de revelar la nueva portada de la revista People fue Ellen DeGeneres en su programa.