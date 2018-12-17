Geoffrey Rush, acusado de acoso sexual por una de las protagonistas de Orange is the New Black

El actor australiano Geoffrey Rush fue denunciado nuevamente este lunes por acoso sexual por parte de una de sus pares. Se trata de Yael Stone, una de las protagonistas de la exitosa serie de Netflix "Orange is the New Black", quien relató a New York Times que Rush bailó desnudo frente a ella en un camarín, cuando ambos trabajaban en la obra "The Diary of a Madman", entre 2010 y 2011.

La actriz aseguró que el Rush utilizó un espero para observarla mientras se duchaba y agregó que le enviaba mensajes eróticos, en un claro intento del ganador del Oscar por acosarla sexualmente. Además, Stone reveló que no se atrevió a denunciarlo en la época para no perjudicar su carrera que estaba recién comenzando.

"Yo tenía muy poca experiencia, él era una estrella reconocida internacionalmente, ha ganado todo lo que se puede ganar", señaló Yael en su entrevista, quien es conocida por su persona Lorna Morello en la serie.

En tanto, el actor de 67 años denunció al periódico Sidney Daily Telegraph por otra denuncia que fue publicada en noviembre pasado, de una actriz que aseguró haber sido acosada por el intérprete cuando trabajaba en la Sydney Theatre Company.

Por su parte, Rush renunció a través de un comunicado público, asegurando que las acusaciones son "incorrectas y en algunas casos se han sacado totalmente de contexto". Además, señaló que "lamento sincera y profundamente si le causé dolor. En todo caso nunca fue mi intención".

Embed The wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round... Una publicación compartida por Yael Stone (@yaelstone) el 21 de Jul de 2018 a las 7:51 PDT



