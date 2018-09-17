"Game of Thrones" se alza con el Emmy a la mejor serie de drama

Los Emmy, los premios que reconocen lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense, han llegado a su edición número 70 esta noche con una nueva victoria para Games of Thrones (nueve premios) y en la categoría de comedia el triunfo de La maravillosa señora Maisel (primera gran victoria de Amazon en estos galardones).

Games of Thrones se alzó hoy con el Emmy a la mejor serie de drama, una categoría en la que se enfrentaba a The Americans, The Crown, Stranger Things, This is Us, Westworld y The Handmaid's Tale.

La premiación inició con los actores y nominados por "Saturday Night Live" Kate McKinnon y Kenan Thompson con canción y baile, en el que participaron estrellas del pop John Legend y Ricky Martin, así como el actor Sterling K. Brown y RuPaul.



Las estrellas de "Saturday Night Live" y anfitriones del Emmy, Michael Che y Colin Jost ingresaron al escenario y dieron la bienvenida a todos los asistentes con bromas sobre el tema de la diversidad en Hollywood y la omnipresente cuestión del acoso sexual en la industria del entretenimiento.

EMMY: 2018 - LA LISTA DE GANADORES

Mejor actor de reparto en serie cómica

Louie Anderson ("Baskets")

Alec Baldwin ("Saturday Night Live")

Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")

Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live")

Henry Winkler ("Barry") GANADOR

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie cómica

Zazie Beetz ("Atlanta")

Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") GANADORA

Aidy Bryant ("Saturday Night Live")

Betty Gilpin ("GLOW")

Leslie Jones ("Saturday Night Live")

Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")

Laurie Metcalf ("Roseanne")

Megan Mullally ("Will & Grace")

Mejor actriz de comedia

Pamela Adlon ("Better Things")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") GANADORA

Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")

Allison Janney ("Mom")

Lily Tomlin ("Grace and Frankie")

Issa Rae ("Insecure")

Mejor actor de comedia

Donald Glover ("Atlanta")

Bill Hader ("Barry") GANADOR

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

William H. Macy ("Shameless")

Larry David ("Curb Your Enthusiasm")

Ted Danson ("The Good Place")

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada o película

Adina Porter ("American Horror Story: Cult")

Letitia Wright (Black Museum ("Black Mirror")

Merritt Wever ("Godless") GANADORA

Sara Bareilles ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert")

Penélope Cruz ("El asesinato de Gianni Versace")

Judith Light ("El asesinato de Gianni Versace)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada o película

Jeff Daniels ("Godless") GANADOR

Brandon Victor Dixon ("Jesus Christ Superstar")

John Leguizamo ("Waco")

Ricky Martin ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Edgar Ramirez ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Michael Stuhlbarg ("The Looming Tower")

Finn Wittrock ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Mejor actriz en serie de edición limitada/ película para TV

Laura Dern ("The Tale")

Jessica Biel ("The Sinner")

Michelle Dockery ("Godless")

Edie Falco ("The Menendez Murders")

Regina King ("Seven Seconds") GANADORA

Sarah Paulson ("American Horror Story: Cult")

Mejor actor en serie de edición limitada/ película para TV

Antonio Banderas ("Genius: Picasso")

Darren Criss ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story") GANADOR

Benedict Cumberbatch ("Patrick Melrose")

Jeff Daniels ("The Looming Tower")

John Legend ("Jesus Christ Superstar")

Jesse Plemons ("USS Callister")

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ("Game of Thrones")

Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones") GANADOR

Joseph Fiennes ("The Handmaid's Tale")

David Harbour ("Stranger Things")

Mandy Patinkin ("Homeland")

Matt Smith ("The Crown")

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Alexis Bledel ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things")

Ann Dowd ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Lena Headey ("Game of Thrones")

Thandie Newton ("Westworld") GANADORA

Yvonne Strahovski ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")

Ed Harris ("Westworld")

Matthew Rhys ("The Americans") GANADOR

Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us")

Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld")

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

Claire Foy ("The Crown") GANADORA

Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black")

Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")

Keri Russell ("The Americans")

Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld")

Mejor programa de sketches

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC) GANADOR

"Portlandia" (IFC)

"Drunk History" (Comedy Central)

"Tracey Ullman's Show" (HBO)

"At Home with Amy Sedaris" (TruTV)

"I Love You, America" (Hulu)

Mejor programa de variedades

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" GANADOR

"Late Late Show with James Corden Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Mejor película para TV

"Fahrenheit 451" (HBO)

"Flint" (Lifetime)

"Paterno" (HBO)

"The Tale" (HBO)

"Black Mirror: USS Callister" (Netflix) GANADORA

Mejor serie de edición limitada

"The Alienist"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" GANADOR

"Genius: Picasso"

"Godless"

"Patrick Melrose"

Mejor serie cómica

"Atlanta" (FX)

"Barry" (HBO)

"Black-ish" (ABC)

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

"GLOW" (Netflix)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon) GANADOR

"Silicon Valley" (HBO)

"The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix)

Mejor serie dramática

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Game of Thrones" GANADORA

"This Is Us"

"The Crown"

"The Americans"

"Stranger Things"

"Westworld"