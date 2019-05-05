domingo, 05 de mayo de 2019
El video de Britney Spears haciendo yoga: "Realmente me gusta"

La cantante mostró los ejercicios de relajación corporal que realizó al aire libre. Sigue recuperándose tras la internación en un centro de salud mental.

Luego de estar internada en un centro de salud mental, Britney Spears se recupera con una sesión de posturas y estiramiento corporal.

La cantante se recupera favorablemente tras su internación de algunas semanas en un centro de salud mental, que generó alarma en sus fans.



La cantante se mostró alegre desde Instagram, realizando posturas de yoga al aire libre mientras lucía una sensual bikini estilo cebra.

Yoga on the green I really like it LIKE THAT !!

Incluso, hace unos días compartió una secuencia de fotos en donde se la ve radiante.

photo credit: @fiacuzziphotography

