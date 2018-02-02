El famosísimo actor que impidió que su madre se suicidara

Personas que necesitan ser escuchada y aconsejadas para que recuperen las ganas de vivir a las que una de las mayores estrellas de Hollywood del momento, el actor Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock', ha lanzado un importante mensaje para que entiendan que siempre hay una solución a todos los problemas y que el suicidio nunca debe ser una opción. Y lo ha hecho a través de una emotiva historia personal hasta ahora desconocida que le ha venido a la cabeza durante el rodaje de su nueva comedia, Ballers.

"Esta no es otra típica escena en la que abro una lata de cerveza para brindar por el personaje de mi hermano, William, que se suicida", adelanta el actor para explicar la fotografía. "Rodando esta secuencia me ha hecho pensar en cómo muchos de nosotros hemos sido afectados por un suicidio de algún amigo o familiar. Luchar contra la pena es algo muy serio, y todos hemos estado alguna vez en esa situación de alguna manera u otra", explica.

"Mi madre intentó suicidarse cuando yo tenía 15 años. Salió de su coche en la carretera interestatal 65 de Nashville y comenzó a caminar hacia los coches que circulaban por ella. Vehículos de todo tipo tuvieron que dar volantazos para no atropellarla, y yo tuve que ir tras ellas, empujarla y ponerla a salvo", recuerda Dwayne.

"Lo más fuerte de aquel intento de suicidio es que hoy mi madre no recuerda haberlo hecho, y probablemente sea mejor así. Así que esta es una mierda de escena que tengo que rodar aunque no me guste, pero al menos me ha ayudado a recordar que siempre tenemos que esforzarnos en mostrar toda nuestra atención cuando alguien está sufriendo. Ayúdales a superar su dolor, habla con ellos sobre su lucha y recuérdales que no están solos", aconseja.

"Nosotros tuvimos suerte aquel día que tenía 15 años, pero no siempre es el caso", concluyó La Roca.







