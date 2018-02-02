El famosísimo actor que impidió que su madre se suicidara

El protagonista de esta nota relató una intensa situación que le tocó vivir a sus quince años de edad. Los detalles en esta nota!
Personas que necesitan ser escuchada y aconsejadas para que recuperen las ganas de vivir a las que una de las mayores estrellas de Hollywood del momento, el actor Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock', ha lanzado un importante mensaje para que entiendan que siempre hay una solución a todos los problemas y que el suicidio nunca debe ser una opción. Y lo ha hecho a través de una emotiva historia personal hasta ahora desconocida que le ha venido a la cabeza durante el rodaje de su nueva comedia, Ballers.
"Esta no es otra típica escena en la que abro una lata de cerveza para brindar por el personaje de mi hermano, William, que se suicida", adelanta el actor para explicar la fotografía. "Rodando esta secuencia me ha hecho pensar en cómo muchos de nosotros hemos sido afectados por un suicidio de algún amigo o familiar. Luchar contra la pena es algo muy serio, y todos hemos estado alguna vez en esa situación de alguna manera u otra", explica.
"Mi madre intentó suicidarse cuando yo tenía 15 años. Salió de su coche en la carretera interestatal 65 de Nashville y comenzó a caminar hacia los coches que circulaban por ella. Vehículos de todo tipo tuvieron que dar volantazos para no atropellarla, y yo tuve que ir tras ellas, empujarla y ponerla a salvo", recuerda Dwayne.
"Lo más fuerte de aquel intento de suicidio es que hoy mi madre no recuerda haberlo hecho, y probablemente sea mejor así. Así que esta es una mierda de escena que tengo que rodar aunque no me guste, pero al menos me ha ayudado a recordar que siempre tenemos que esforzarnos en mostrar toda nuestra atención cuando alguien está sufriendo. Ayúdales a superar su dolor, habla con ellos sobre su lucha y recuérdales que no están solos", aconseja.
"Nosotros tuvimos suerte aquel día que tenía 15 años, pero no siempre es el caso", concluyó La Roca.
Not your typical scene on our comedy #ballers, as I cracked a beer open toasting my character’s brother, William who committed suicide. Got me thinkin’ though bout how many of us have been affected by suicide of our friends, family. Struggle and pain is real. We’ve all been there on some level or another. My mom tried to check out when I was 15. She got outta the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic. Big rigs and cars swerving outta the way not to hit her. I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road. What’s crazy about that suicide attempt is to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever. Probably best she doesn’t. Shits of a scene to shoot - didn’t like it - but it did reminder that we always gotta do our best to really pay attention when people are in pain. Help ‘em thru it, get ‘em talkin’ about the struggle and remind ‘em that they’re not alone. We got lucky that day when I was 15 and that ain’t always the case.
Una publicación compartida de therock (@therock) el
We’re all fatigued and tired. Long week.. I get it. But no matter how many days and nights you do it... you’re only as good as the last one you do. Grateful to grind. Let’s get to work. And my left knee looks like I’m smuggling a human head. #SaturdayNightFunk #WestCoastIronParadise
Una publicación compartida de therock (@therock) el
Flashback to when I tried to kill @kevinhart4real on set of #JUMANJI. Pushed him as hard as I could. As he lay motionless, I looked down and responded like Ivan Drago from Rocky 4 and said, If he dies...he dies. The whole crew gave me a standing ovation. Kevin cried. Hard. Please no one call Child Protection Services on me and this weekend, go enjoy the global phenomenon that’s called #JUMANJI.
Una publicación compartida de therock (@therock) el