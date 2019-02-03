Después de 13 días de búsqueda encontraron el avión de Emiliano Sala

domingo, 03 de febrero de 2019
Encontraron el avión de Emiliano Sala en el fondo del Canal de la Mancha. Así se lo informaron autoridades británicas a la familia, que se encuentra en Nantes.

El avión en el que viajaba el desaparecido futbolista Sala fue encontrado este domingo a las 9 de la mañana en las profundidades del Canal de la Mancha.

La aeronave fue detectada por el barco FPV Morven, contratado por la familia. El hallazgo se produjo en el primer día de búsqueda coordinada entre esta embarcación y un barco del Ministerio de Defensa británico.

En una breve declaración el oceanógrafo David Mears dijo que el Marven encontró el avión y cedió el paso al Geo Ocean III para que iniciara la investigación de los restos del avión. "Por respeto a la familia no daré detalles del hallazgo", dijo a la prensa minutos atrás en Guernsey.
La búsqueda del avión en el que desapareció Sala junto al piloto David Ibbotson, en un vuelo entre entre Nantes y Cardiff, se había reiniciado el domingo a la mañana. Dos navíos británicos con sonar y sondas, que operaron coordinadamente, en pleno Canal de la Mancha.

Con siete grados, un tiempo bueno pero con un mar rugoso y con fuertes corrientes en las cuatro millas náuticas patrulladas, iban a rastrear durante 72 horas al Piper monomotor, que probablemente se despedazó en su amerizaje. La operación iba ser de tres días para el buque oficial.
Morven es el buque contratado por la familia Sala y los donantes, entre ellos varias figuras del fútbol de Europa, que sumaron en una colecta "online" casi 369.000 euros para reiniciar la búsqueda.

A cargo del operativo estuvieron el oceanógrafo David Mearns y otras siete personas, que a las 3 de la mañana del domingo partieron hacia el norte en busca de los restos. Ellos habían decidido continuar la búsqueda hasta que lo encontraran.

Una búsqueda oficial de voluntarios de rescate de Guernsey había patrullado sin éxito durante tres días. La suspendieron porque consideraron que había "escasas posibilidades" de que los que estaban a bordo del avion estuvieran con vida. El gobierno argentino le había pedido al británico que continuaran con la búsqueda.

