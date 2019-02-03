Después de 13 días de búsqueda encontraron el avión de Emiliano Sala

Encontraron el avión donde viajaba el futbolista argentino en el fondo del Canal de la Mancha. Ya se lo confirmaron a la familia que está en Nantes, Francia.
Wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning by the FPV MORVEN. As agreed with the AAIB they moved the GEO OCEAN III over the position we provided them to visually identify the plane by ROV. #EmilianoSala— David Mearns (@davidlmearns) 3 de febrero de 2019
The families of Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson have been notified by Police. The AAIB will be making a statement tomorrow. Tonight our sole thoughts are with the families and friends of Emiliano and David. #EmilianoSalas #NoDejenDeBuscarAEmilianoSala— David Mearns (@davidlmearns) 3 de febrero de 2019