Comscore

72° EDICIÓN ⭐

Se conocieron los nominados a los premios Emmy 2020

Este martes la Academia de la Televisión de Estados Unidos anunció la lista de nominados al galardón que se entrega el 20 de septiembre.
-Premios Emmy-

La Academia de la Televisión de Estados Unidos anunció este martes desde Los Ángeles sus candidatos para la 72° edición de los Premios Emmy.

La gala de entrega sigue programada para el 20 de septiembre en un formato que seguramente será adaptado a los tiempos de la pandemia por el coronavirus. La lista completa de nominados:

Mejor actor de comedia

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Mejor actriz de comedia

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Mejor actor secundario en comedia

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Programas de variedades y talk-show

“Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Mejor reality

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)

Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Holland Taylor (Hollywood)

Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)

Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Mejor miniserie

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Mejor comedia

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor serie dramática:

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Filme de televisión

American Son (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO)

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)

-Premios Emmy-
Se habló de
Premios Emmy

TENSIÓN💥

Zaira Nara salió en defensa de Wanda tras la fuerte crítica de Natalie Weber

Zaira Nara salió en defensa de Wanda tras la fuerte crítica de Natalie Weber

72° EDICIÓN ⭐

Se conocieron los nominados a los premios Emmy 2020

Se conocieron los nominados a los premios Emmy 2020

IMPACTANTE✨

Se conocieron detalles de la inesperada muerte de La Floppy: "Le dolía el..."

Se conocieron detalles de la inesperada muerte de La Floppy: "Le dolía el..."

BRASIL 🦠

Murió el primer periodista deportivo por coronavirus: Tenía 45 años

Murió el primer periodista deportivo por coronavirus: Tenía 45 años

PASÓ EN LA TV

La emoción de Carina Zampini al despedir a Ian de su programa

La emoción de Carina Zampini al despedir a Ian de su programa

PASÓ EN LA TV

Adrián Suar habló sobre la difícil situación de Pol-Ka

Adrián Suar habló sobre la difícil situación de Pol-Ka

PASÓ EN LA TV

El mensaje de Verónica Ojeda a Dalma Maradona: "A veces hay que dejar el orgullo de lado"

El mensaje de Verónica Ojeda a Dalma Maradona: "A veces hay que dejar el orgullo de lado"

PASÓ EN LA TV

Rocío Guirao Díaz aclaró el motivo por el que no aceptó trabajar con Pampita

Rocío Guirao Díaz aclaró el motivo por el que no aceptó trabajar con Pampita

72° EDICIÓN ⭐

Se conocieron los nominados a los premios Emmy 2020

Se conocieron los nominados a los premios Emmy 2020

BRASIL 🦠

Murió el primer periodista deportivo por coronavirus: Tenía 45 años

Murió el primer periodista deportivo por coronavirus: Tenía 45 años

PANDEMIA 😷

Mel Gibson estuvo internado una semana por coronavirus

Mel Gibson estuvo internado una semana por coronavirus

AMOR 💕

Demi Lovato se comprometió con Max Ehrich: "Me haces querer ser la mejor versión de mí misma"

Demi Lovato se comprometió con Max Ehrich: "Me haces querer ser la mejor versión de mí misma"

ESTRENO✨

Nick Garnier presenta su nuevo single y video: "El Perreo"

Nick Garnier presenta su nuevo single y video: "El Perreo"

MÚSICA ▶

"Otro día en el planeta tierra" de "Intoxicados", en versión digital remasterizada

"Otro día en el planeta tierra" de "Intoxicados", en versión digital remasterizada

NOVEDAD✨

Andy Ini, el multifacético artista que está detrás de las canciones de cuarentena que se volvieron virales

Andy Ini, el multifacético artista que está detrás de las canciones de cuarentena que se volvieron virales

NOVEDAD✨

Lunay estrena su nuevo single “Relaciones”

Lunay estrena su nuevo single “Relaciones”