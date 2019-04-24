miércoles, 24 de abril de 2019
Britney Spears grabó un video y aclaró los rumores sobre su salud: "Soy fuerte"

La cantante grabó un video ante los rumores que circularon sobre ella en las últimas horas. "Lo que necesito ahora es un poco de privacidad para lidiar con todas las cosas difíciles", señaló.

Britney Spears fue fotografiada por primera vez desde que ingresó voluntariamente hace menos de un mes en una clínica de salud mental.

Tras el revuelo que causó la imagen en las redes sociales, la cantante posteó un video en Instagram para aclarar cómo se encuentra de salud.
"Quería decir hola, porque las cosas que se están diciendo se han salido de control!!! ¡¡¡Guau!!! Hay rumores, amenazas de muerte para mi familia y mi equipo y se están diciendo tantas cosas locas", comenzó explicando la cantante.

"Estoy tratando de tomarme un momento, pero todo lo que está sucediendo me lo pone más difícil. No creas todo lo que lees y escuchas", aseguró.

Y explicó: "Estos correos electrónicos falsos en todas partes fueron creados por Sam Lutfi hace años ... No los escribí. Fingía ser yo y se comunicaba con mi equipo con una dirección de correo electrónico falsa".

"Mi situación es única, pero prometo que haré lo mejor en este momento. Soy fuerte y defiendo lo que quiero", comentó Spears.

"Lo que necesito ahora mismo es un poco de privacidad para lidiar con todas las cosas difíciles que la vida me está lanzando. Si pudieras hacer eso, estaría siempre agradecido. Te amo", finalizó la artista con un mensaje a sus seguidores.


