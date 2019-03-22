Leé la emotiva dedicatoria de Claudia Galanti a su hija fallecida en 2014

Primero se habló de asfixia accidental, pero unos días después Galanti y su ex Arnaud Mimran lanzaron un comunicado aclarando que Indila había fallecido a causa de una infección bacteriológica.

Esta semana, la niña hubiera cumplido 5 años y su madre la recordó en un emotivo posteo:

“Si mis lágrimas pudieran construir una escalera y mis recuerdos un sendero, subiría hasta el cielo para traerte de regreso a casa", escribió Claudia.





"Te envío muchos globos al cielo y una nota diciendo lo mucho que te extraño cada día. Le sonrío a los recuerdos, aunque sonría con lágrimas. Deseo que estés aquí, cerca de mí. Es tan duro no tenerte en mis brazos, no ver cómo cambia tu rostro a medida que creces. Poder abrazarte una vez más y escuchar tu voz es lo que deseo cada minuto. Ojalá me escuches como creo que lo hacés, y sepas lo mucho que te quiero. Aunque pasen los años, tu recuerdo permanecerá tan cercano y querido como el primer día. Feliz cumpleaños, mi pequeña niña”, finalizó la dolida madre.