Leé la emotiva dedicatoria de Claudia Galanti a su hija fallecida en 2014

La modelo paraguaya residente en Italia recordó a su pequeña Indila con bellísimas palabras.
“Si mis lágrimas pudieran construir una escalera y mis recuerdos un sendero, subiría hasta el cielo para traerte de regreso a casa", escribió Claudia.
"Te envío muchos globos al cielo y una nota diciendo lo mucho que te extraño cada día. Le sonrío a los recuerdos, aunque sonría con lágrimas. Deseo que estés aquí, cerca de mí. Es tan duro no tenerte en mis brazos, no ver cómo cambia tu rostro a medida que creces. Poder abrazarte una vez más y escuchar tu voz es lo que deseo cada minuto. Ojalá me escuches como creo que lo hacés, y sepas lo mucho que te quiero. Aunque pasen los años, tu recuerdo permanecerá tan cercano y querido como el primer día. Feliz cumpleaños, mi pequeña niña”, finalizó la dolida madre.
If my tears could build a stairways and my memories a lane . I’d had walk right up to heaven and bring you home again . I send you a lot of balloons to heaven . With a note to say how very much I miss you each and everyday . I smile at the memories even if I smile with tears , I wish you where near to me , is so hard not have you in my arms, to see your face how you changing growing up , to hug you ones more , to hear your voice is that what I wish for every single minute. I hope that you hear me as I believe that you do and know that how much I love you .Though years may pass , your memory will stay ,As near and as dear as it is every day . Happy birthday my little babygirl♥️ #indilacarolinamimran
