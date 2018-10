La Academia de Hollywood acusó recibo de la película paraguaya, con miras a los premios Oscar

Son 87 los países que enviaron sus propuestas a la, para ser consideradas en la terna deen la 91° edición de los Premios Oscar.

Entre esos casi 90 trabajos está la cinta de Marcelo Martinessi, "Las Herederas". La Academia anunciará a sus nominados el 22 de enero de 2019, un mes antes de la ceremonia de premiación que tendrá lugar el 24 de febrero en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood.

Estas son las 87 películas postuladas; entre ellas destacan las de Malawi y Nigeria, países que se están presentando por primera vez.

Afghanistan, "Rona Azim's Mother," Jamshid Mahmoudi, director;



Algeria, "Until the End of Time," Yasmine Chouikh, director;



Argentina, "El Ángel," Luis Ortega, director;



Armenia, "Spitak," Alexander Kott, director;



Australia, "Jirga," Benjamin Gilmour, director;



Austria, "The Waldheim Waltz," Ruth Beckermann, director;



Bangladesh, "No Bed of Roses," Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, director;



Belarus, "Crystal Swan," Darya Zhuk, director;



Belgium, "Girl," Lukas Dhont, director;



Bolivia, "The Goalkeeper," Rodrigo "Gory" Patiño, director;



Bosnia and Herzegovina, "Never Leave Me," Aida Begić, director;



Brazil, "The Great Mystical Circus," Carlos Diegues, director;



Bulgaria, "Omnipresent," Ilian Djevelekov, director;



Cambodia, "Graves without a Name," Rithy Panh, director;



Canada, "Family Ties," Sophie Dupuis, director;



Chile, "...And Suddenly the Dawn," Silvio Caiozzi, director;



China, "Hidden Man," Jiang Wen, director;



Colombia, "Birds of Passage," Cristina Gallego, Ciro Guerra, directores;



Costa Rica, "Medea," Alexandra Latishev, director;



Croatia, "The Eighth Commissioner," Ivan Salaj, director;



Czech Republic, "Winter Flies," Olmo Omerzu, director;



Denmark, "The Guilty," Gustav Möller, director;



Dominican Republic, "Cocote," Nelson Carlo De Los Santos Arias, director;



Ecuador, "A Son of Man," Jamaicanoproblem, director;



Egypt, "Yomeddine," A.B. Shawky, director;



Estonia, "Take It or Leave It," Liina Trishkina-Vanhatalo, director;



Finland, "Euthanizer," Teemu Nikki, director;



France, "Memoir of War," Emmanuel Finkiel, director;



Georgia, "Namme," Zaza Khalvashi, director;



Germany, "Never Look Away," Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, director;



Greece, "Polyxeni," Dora Masklavanou, director;



Hong Kong, "Operation Red Sea," Dante Lam, director;



Hungary, "Sunset," László Nemes, director;



Iceland, "Woman at War," Benedikt Erlingsson, director;



India, "Village Rockstars," Rima Das, director;



Indonesia, "Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts," Mouly Surya, director;



Iran, "No Date, No Signature," Vahid Jalilvand, director;



Iraq, "The Journey," Mohamed Jabarah Al-Daradji, director;



Israel, "The Cakemaker," Ofir Raul Graizer, director;



Italy, "Dogman," Matteo Garrone, director;



Japan, "Shoplifters," Hirokazu Kore-eda, director;



Kazakhstan, "Ayka," Sergey Dvortsevoy, director;



Kenya, "Supa Modo," Likarion Wainaina, director;



Kosovo, "The Marriage," Blerta Zeqiri, director;



Latvia, "To Be Continued," Ivars Seleckis, director;



Lebanon, "Capernaum," Nadine Labaki, director;



Lithuania, "Wonderful Losers: A Different World," Arunas Matelis, director;



Luxembourg, "Gutland," Govinda Van Maele, director;



Macedonia, "Secret Ingredient," Gjorce Stavreski, director;



Malawi, "The Road to Sunrise," Shemu Joyah, director;



Mexico, "Roma," Alfonso Cuarón, director;



Montenegro, "Iskra," Gojko Berkuljan, director;



Morocco, "Burnout," Nour-Eddine Lakhmari, director;



Nepal, "Panchayat," Shivam Adhikari, director;



Netherlands, "The Resistance Banker," Joram Lürsen, director;



New Zealand, "Yellow Is Forbidden," Pietra Brettkelly, director;



Niger, "The Wedding Ring," Rahmatou Keïta, director;



Norway, "What Will People Say," Iram Haq, director;



Pakistan, "Cake," Asim Abbasi, director;



Palestine, "Ghost Hunting," Raed Andoni, director;



Panama, "Ruben Blades Is Not My Name," Abner Benaim, director;



Paraguay, "The Heiresses," Marcelo Martinessi, director;



Peru, "Eternity," Oscar Catacora, director;



Philippines, "Signal Rock," Chito S. Roño, director;



Poland, "Cold War," Pawel Pawlikowski, director;



Portugal, "Pilgrimage," João Botelho, director;



Romania, "I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians," Radu Jude, director;



Russia, "Sobibor," Konstantin Khabensky, director;



Serbia, "Offenders," Dejan Zecevic, director;



Singapore, "Buffalo Boys," Mike Wiluan, director;



Slovakia, "The Interpreter," Martin Šulík, director;



Slovenia, "Ivan," Janez Burger, director;



South Africa, "Sew the Winter to My Skin," Jahmil X.T. Qubeka, director;



South Korea, "Burning," Lee Chang-dong, director;



Spain, "Champions," Javier Fesser, director;



Sweden, "Border," Ali Abbasi, director;



Switzerland, "Eldorado," Markus Imhoof, director;



Taiwan, "The Great Buddha+," Hsin-Yao Huang, director;



Thailand, "Malila The Farewell Flower," Anucha Boonyawatana, director;



Tunisia, "Beauty and the Dogs," Kaouther Ben Hania, director;



Turkey, "The Wild Pear Tree," Nuri Bilge Ceylan, director;



Ukraine, "Donbass," Sergei Loznitsa, director;



United Kingdom, "I Am Not a Witch," Rungano Nyoni, director;



Uruguay, "Twelve-Year Night," Álvaro Brechner, director;



Venezuela, "The Family," Gustavo Rondón Córdova, director;



Vietnam, "The Tailor," Buu Loc Tran, Kay Nguyen, directores;



Yemen, "10 Days before the Wedding," Amr Gamal, director.