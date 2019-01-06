Por un drama familiar, Britney Spears anunció que abandona la música

Britney Spears sorprendió a sus seguidores de las "Domination". sorprendió a sus seguidores de las redes sociales al publicar un comunicado sobre su gira





La cantante contó que debió cancelar los shows que tenía previstos porque su padre atraviesa un delicado estado de salud. De esta manera, la blonda aseguró que pondrá en pausa su carrera musical y se enfocará en su familia.





"No realizaré mi nuevo show Domination. He estado esperando por esta presentación, visualizándolo este año, así que hacerlo me rompe el corazón", comenzó la princesa del pop.





Y continuó: "Sin embargo, es importante poner a la familia primero... esa es la decisión que tengo que tomar. Hace unos meses mi padre fue hospitalizado y casi muere... estoy tan agradecida de que esté vivo, pero aún hay un largo camino por delante".





"Tuve que tomar la difícil decisión de poner mi concentración y energía en mi familia en este momento. Espero que entiendan", expresó junto a una tierna fotografía familiar.





Spears tenía programado varios conciertos en Las Vegas el 13 de febrero, que se extendería hasta agosto de 2019. Sus representantes informaron que Jamie Spears pasó 28 días en un hospital de Estados Unidos, luego de padecer una perforación en el colon hace dos meses. Además, aseguraron que ya se está recuperando en su casa y que esperan que se mejore completamente.