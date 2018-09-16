El mensaje que Ariana Grande le dedicó a su exnovio Mac Miller: "Lamento no haber podido aliviar tu dolor"

Ariana Grande publicó en su cuenta de Instagram un homenaje a su ex novio Mac Miller, a una semana de su fallecimiento por una aparente sobredosis de drogas.





La ídola teen, entre otras cosas que le escribió en las redes sociales, lamentó que no pudo salvarlo.





"Te adoré desde el día en que te conocí, cuando tenía diecinueve años, y siempre lo haré. No puedo creer que ya no estés aquí. Realmente no puedo entenderlo. Hemos hablado de esto. Tantas veces. Estoy tan enojada, estoy tan triste que no sé qué hacer. Fuiste mi mejor amigo, por tanto tiempo, por encima de todo lo demás. Siento mucho no haber podido arreglar o quitarte tu dolor. Realmente quería hacerlo. El alma más amable y dulce con demonios que nunca se mereció esto. Espero que estés bien ahora. Descansa", escribió Ariana Grande.





De esta manera, la cantante de 25 años decidió romper su silencio sobre la trágica pérdida que sufrió. Si bien hace cinco meses ya habían terminado su relación de un año y medio, el vínculo entre ellos era bueno. Es por eso que Ariana no escatimó en palabras en el texto desgarrador en el que se despidió del músico de Pensilvania.



