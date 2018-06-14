La nueva vida de soltera de Silvina Luna en Tulum: comida naturista y marca de ropa propia

Silvina Luna modificó su estilo de vida y tiene nueva profesión desde que se instaló en Tulum, México, hace unas semanas. modificó su estilo de vida y tiene nueva profesión desde que se instaló en, hace unas semanas.

La actriz rosarina se cansó de la exposición que le generó su noviazgo con El Polaco y decidió cambiar de aire tras su separación.

Embed Una publicación compartida por ALOHA (@silvinalunaoficial) el 13 de Jun de 2018 a las 12:37 PDT



En diálogo con revista Gente, Luna contó: "Hice un giro total. Me levanto a las 7 con mucha energía y me preparo un jugo natural: no estoy comiendo nada procesado. Raw food, frutas, verdura y quinoa. Estoy súper naturista".

Embed Una publicación compartida por ALOHA (@silvinalunaoficial) el 28 de May de 2018 a las 1:01 PDT



También indicó que toma clases de inglés cuando va a Estados Unidos y fundó una marca de ropa que no hace daño al medio ambiente ni a los animales.





Y comentó sobre ser madre en un futuro: "Si el día que quiera tener un hijo estoy sola, seré madre soltera".

Embed Una publicación compartida por ALOHA (@silvinalunaoficial) el 10 de Jun de 2018 a las 1:14 PDT









