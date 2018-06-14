jueves, 14 de junio de 2018
La nueva vida de soltera de Silvina Luna en Tulum: comida naturista y marca de ropa propia

La actriz contó que hizo un giro total en su vida tras instalarse en el exterior luego de terminar su relación con El Polaco.

Silvina Luna modificó su estilo de vida y tiene nueva profesión desde que se instaló en Tulum, México, hace unas semanas.

La actriz rosarina se cansó de la exposición que le generó su noviazgo con El Polaco y decidió cambiar de aire tras su separación.
En diálogo con revista Gente, Luna contó: "Hice un giro total. Me levanto a las 7 con mucha energía y me preparo un jugo natural: no estoy comiendo nada procesado. Raw food, frutas, verdura y quinoa. Estoy súper naturista".
También indicó que toma clases de inglés cuando va a Estados Unidos y fundó una marca de ropa que no hace daño al medio ambiente ni a los animales.

Sobre el final de la relación con el cantante tropical, fue tajante: "Soy una mujer fuerte y cuando tomo decisiones voy para adelante".
Y comentó sobre ser madre en un futuro: "Si el día que quiera tener un hijo estoy sola, seré madre soltera".
