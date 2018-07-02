Tori Spelling vive un infierno tras desfigurarse el rostro con tanto botox

La reconocida actriz de la serie Beverly Hills 90210, Tori Spelling, lamenta el desastre en su cara por el abuso de inyecciones
Tori Spelling sorprende en sus redes sociales con un rostro irreconocible, debido a los tratamientos a los que se sometió para rejuvenecimiento.
La actriz, famosa en la década de los 90's por formar parte del elenco de 'Beverly Hills 90210', luce verdaderamente irreconocible en fotos recientes. Fuentes cercanas aseguran que el exceso de botox es el resultado de su actual rostro.
Las mismas fuentes aseguran que la actriz vivió una literal 'pesadilla' durante el tratamiento, pues tuvo complicaciones, infecciones y enfermedades.
