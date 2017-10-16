Shannen Doherty publica estremecedora imagen en sus redes sociales

La actriz publicó una foto de cuando era más cruenta su batalla contra el cáncer, para concientizar a otras mujeres sobre esa enfermedad.
La actriz Shannen Doherty, quien ha luchado contra el cáncer de seno durante dos años y finalmente se encuentra en remisión de la enfermedad, sigue en su guerra particular para concientizar a las mujeres sobre esta enfermedad.
En virtud de que octubre es el mes para concientizar del cáncer de mama, la actriz ha querido sacar a la luz una impactante imagen en la que podemos verle llorando con mechones de pelo en las manos:
"Esta imagen es muy personal. Había empezado la quimio. Estaba usando un gorro de hielo con la esperanza de no perder el cabello. El resultado fue acabar con puñados en las manos".
"Estaba enferma, parecía como si estuviera perdiéndome a mí misma. Gané y perdí gente"Estaba enferma, parecía como si estuviera perdiéndome a mí misma. Gané y perdí gente. Me volví más débil y más fuerte. Me sentí fea y aun así más bella por dentro de lo que no me había sentido nunca. Recuerdo esto como si fuera ayer, como si fuera hace un minuto".
Breast Cancer Awareness month. This image is so personal to me. I had started chemo. Was using a cold cap in hope to not lose my hair. End result was clumps in my hands. I was sick, felt like I was losing myself. Gained people and lost people. Got weak and got strong. Felt ugly and yet more beautiful inside than I had ever felt before. I remember this like it was yesterday, like it was a minute ago. Cancer has so many phases. Shock, denial, acceptance, anger, resentment, rebellion, fear, appreciation, beauty. Remission. Even then, the phases keep coming. Cancer is with you forever. Those who have experienced it know that even after you’ve kicked it’s ass, it still impacts you, in good ways and bad. You still go thru the roller coaster of emotions. You still need support and love. And you can still grasp life and live, live live. #cancer #cancerslayer
Searching, still unpacking boxes from days past. Stumbled upon this old Polaroid. I remember this girl. That confidence, strength, belief, hope. Sometimes it’s good to reflect on the past. To remember. Recently someone posted that I should stop looking in the past at cancer and to look forward because I’m ok now. I disagree. I think sometimes one must look back to look forward. Maybe. Happy Saturday
The crew. Serious crew. @zoe.pollack @pip.pollack @juliallevin @bykat13
Yes he gives the best haircuts ever but the real pleasure is just absorbing some of his positive, serene energy. Thank you @anhcotran for the "sexy Parisian" cut. After two years of either bald or a crew cut, it's nice to feel a bit more like a woman again. ❤️❤️❤️
