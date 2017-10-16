lunes, 16 de octubre de 2017
Impactante

Shannen Doherty publica estremecedora imagen en sus redes sociales

La actriz publicó una foto de cuando era más cruenta su batalla contra el cáncer, para concientizar a otras mujeres sobre esa enfermedad.

La actriz Shannen Doherty, quien ha luchado contra el cáncer de seno durante dos años y finalmente se encuentra en remisión de la enfermedad, sigue en su guerra particular para concientizar a las mujeres sobre esta enfermedad.

En virtud de que octubre es el mes para concientizar del cáncer de mama, la actriz ha querido sacar a la luz una impactante imagen en la que podemos verle llorando con mechones de pelo en las manos:

"Esta imagen es muy personal. Había empezado la quimio. Estaba usando un gorro de hielo con la esperanza de no perder el cabello. El resultado fue acabar con puñados en las manos".

"Estaba enferma, parecía como si estuviera perdiéndome a mí misma. Gané y perdí gente"Estaba enferma, parecía como si estuviera perdiéndome a mí misma. Gané y perdí gente. Me volví más débil y más fuerte. Me sentí fea y aun así más bella por dentro de lo que no me había sentido nunca. Recuerdo esto como si fuera ayer, como si fuera hace un minuto".

