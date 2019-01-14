Selma Blair revela cómo es su lucha contra la esclerosis múltiple

En una publicación que compartió en Instagram, la actriz actualizó a sus fans sobre cómo es su día a día con la enfermedad.
Selma Blair le está dando a sus seguidores una mirada sincera de cómo es su batalla contra la esclerosis múltiple.
La actriz de 46 años de edad, compartió una foto de sí misma agotada mientras se acurrucaba con un oso de peluche y le explicó que todos los días son una lucha.
"Hay una verdad con esta enfermedad neurodegenerativa. Es incomodo, es un estado de ansiedad incontrolable a veces ", compartió. "Salir, ser sociable tiene un precio muy alto. Mi cerebro está en llamas. Me estoy congelando. Nos sentimos solos con eso, aunque el apoyo amoroso ha sido un envío y regalo de Dios. La gente me escribe preguntándome cómo lo hago... Hago mi mejor."
"Me ahogo con el dolor de lo que he perdido y de lo que me atrevo a esperar. Y qué difícil es caminar ", continuó. "Pero mis sonrisas son genuinas. Esto esta bien. La vida es una aventura con muchos fragmentos de despertar. No puedo dormir por la noche, pero durante el día tengo problemas para mantenerme despierta. Soy una mujer adulta que sostiene un oso que pertenecía a una hermana mía".
Para ayudar a superar el dolor, la actriz de "Legalmente rubia" está recurriendo al apoyo de la familia, los amigos y Dios.
"Pero como muchos de nosotros, estoy orando. Empapándome de amor donde pueda ", escribió. "No es fácil. Está bien. Les envío el amor."
Blair anunció su diagnóstico en octubre.
There is a truth with neurogedenerative brain disease. It is uncomfortable. It is a stadium of uncontrollable anxiety at times. Going out, being sociable holds a heavy price. My brain is on fire. I am freezing. We feel alone with it even though the loving support has been a god send and appreciated. People write me asking how I do it. I do my best. But I choke with the pain of what I have lost and what I dare hope for. and how challenging it is to walk around . But my smiles are genuine. This is ok. Life is an adventure with many shards of awakening. I can’t sleep at night but daytime I have trouble staying awake . I am a grown woman holding onto a bear that belonged to a sister type of mine. ( thank you @k.d.w.r ) we do what we can. I have a full week ahead with mothering and appointments and things to look forward to. But like many of us, I am praying. Soaking in love where I can. It’s not easy. That’s ok. I send love to you. And by the way, this #eileenfisher sweater is my go to cozy tonight in this hotel room. Thank you. And @lorrigoddard_ I can’t thank you enough for the morale boost of blonde. And to my love @mrchrismcmillan #humancondition #strengthinvulnerablity #MS #stillanactress #always #willmakeitwork #heartwideopen ❤️ #thisisforallofus. #littlethings
