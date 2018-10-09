¿Qué es de la vida de Shannen Doherty tras vencer al cáncer?

La actriz se alejó de las cámaras que le brindaron su fama. ¿Y ahora qué está haciendo?
Tras vencer el cáncer, la actriz Shannen Doherty planea dejar la actuación y dedicarse a una carrera detrás de las cámaras.
La artista de 47 años ya ha tenido algunos créditos de producción y dirección a lo largo de los años, pero ahora está haciendo todo lo posible para seguir con estos proyectos.
Una fuente informó a la revista Star: "Superar el cáncer le ha dado una nueva oportunidad de vida y ella no puede esperar para demostrar que es una jugadora detrás de escena. Shannen tiene un montón de ideas".
La actriz ya está organizándose para poner en práctica uno que otro proyecto.
"Ella está teniendo reuniones y espera recibir algo que valga la pena hacer".
Wouldn’t it be odd if this was on the ferris wheel.... thanks @sarahmgellar and C for getting my heart rate elevated. ❤️
These guys were pretty cool too....
This is what friendship looks like. I love these humans and I’m forever grateful to have them in my life. #friendship
Happy Mother’s Day mom. I only bring you to the best places.....hospital food..yum. I love you. Thank you for always being there. I’d write more but pain pills are kicking in. @themamarosa #reconstruction
@sarahmgellar happy birthday. We have been thru some monumental moments together... weddings, kids (yours), cancer, heartaches, joys, ups and downs of life. I have always known that you’re just a phone call away. Your consistency and loyalty are endless. Your heart as open and big as it gets. Your smile infectious and your desire to see your friends happy and successful impressive. Your intelligence is one of my favorite things about you along with your wickedly sharp sense of humor. I hope you always know how much I love and appreciate you and just flat out respect you. Happy birthday. You truly deserve for all your dreams and wishes to come true.
I know it’s a wrap on Easter but can I just wear these a little longer?
