La mamá de Justin Bieber sufrió un accidente el primer día de sus vacaciones

La madre del cantante Justin Bieber sufrió un accidente, del cual no se han dado detalles, y se fracturó un pie. Fue el mismo Justin quien publicara una foto donde está junto a miembros del personal del hotel donde se alojan, y su madre en una silla de ruedas.

Pattie por su parte publicó: "Pues sí, me he roto el pie en mi primer día de vacaciones, pero hay peores lugares en los que puede hacerse daño, de eso estoy segura. ¡Casi todas las fotos son de mi pie!, tuve que tomar unos cuantos barcos y avionetas para que pudieran atenderme, pero he contado con unos ayudantes maravillosos y tengo una silla increíble apta para la arena, no cabe duda que mi pie ha vivido toda una aventura".

La madre de Justin tuvo que limitar sus actividades por esta lesión, y disfruta cada vez que puede de relajantes baños con minerales y esencias aromáticas.

