La mamá de Justin Bieber sufrió un accidente el primer día de sus vacaciones

Los días de descanso del cantante y su madre Pattie Malette parecían una historia feliz, pero un percance manchó ese idílico paseo a cristalinas aguas y cálido clima.
La madre del cantante Justin Bieber sufrió un accidente, del cual no se han dado detalles, y se fracturó un pie. Fue el mismo Justin quien publicara una foto donde está junto a miembros del personal del hotel donde se alojan, y su madre en una silla de ruedas.
Pattie por su parte publicó: "Pues sí, me he roto el pie en mi primer día de vacaciones, pero hay peores lugares en los que puede hacerse daño, de eso estoy segura. ¡Casi todas las fotos son de mi pie!, tuve que tomar unos cuantos barcos y avionetas para que pudieran atenderme, pero he contado con unos ayudantes maravillosos y tengo una silla increíble apta para la arena, no cabe duda que mi pie ha vivido toda una aventura".
La madre de Justin tuvo que limitar sus actividades por esta lesión, y disfruta cada vez que puede de relajantes baños con minerales y esencias aromáticas.
I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming. None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good “fruit” you bear. I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. #lovemom . Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you? . . . . . . . #love #happyplace #paradise #vacation
Today was an honor and a blessing to say the least. Love is not silent. Thank you @sharonfrancesca1 for doing what you do everyday and inviting me to be a part of it. #justicespeaks To my biggest fan and supporter today, thank you @justinbieber. It meant the world to me to have you today. I love you to the moon and back. Xo #lovewins
