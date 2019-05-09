jueves, 09 de mayo de 2019
La foto en topless de Jennifer Aniston a los 50: "Creo que nuestros cuerpos son hermosos"

La famosa actriz posó para una prestigiosa revista europea y habló sobre cómo se siente tras cumplir cinco décadas.

Jennifer Aniston posó sexy a los 50 años para una conocida publicación europea.

En la imagen se puede ver a la actriz posando en topless luego de alcanzar las cinco décadas en febrero de este año.
"Creo que nuestros cuerpos son hermosos, y creo que celebrarlos y sentirse cómodos con ellos, sin importar la edad que tengas, es importante", comentó Aniston en la entrevista.

"No debería haber ningún tipo de vergüenza o incomodidad a su alrededor ", añadió la rubia.

La famosa actriz de "Friends" fue la elegida para la portada de la revista Harper´s Bazaar de Estados Unidos y dejó un mensaje a todas las mujeres sobre cómo sentirse con el paso del tiempo.

