martes, 19 de marzo de 2019
Jessica Simpson impresiona a sus fans con el tamaño de su panza

La actriz y empresaria está literalmente "explotando" en su recta final de embarazo.

Jessica Simpson está literalmente 'explotando' con su tercer embarazo.

La actriz y cantante compartió con sus seguidores en Instagram una foto de ella en bikini, luciendo su enorme pancita de ocho meses de gestación.

Simpson está a punto de dar a luz su tercer hijo, una niña.

Algunos fans se impresionaron con el tamaño de la barriga: "¿Esperas gemelos?", la cuestionaron.




Jess-tation






Tight squeeze but I'm pushin' through




