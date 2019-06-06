Dolor infinito por la muerte del hijo de 3 años del cantante Granger Smith

El músico y cantante de música country Granger Smith comunicó la peor noticia que un padre puede comunicar: su pequeño hijo de tres años llamado River, murió este jueves tras sufrir un accidente. El artista nacido en Dallas confirmó el deceso del menor de sus hijos en Twitter.

El comunicado que emitió Granger Smith: "Hemos perdido a nuestro hijo menor, River Kelly Smith. Después de un trágico accidente, y a pesar de los mejores esfuerzos del médico, no pudo ser revivido. Amber y yo tomamos la decisión de despedirnos y donar sus órganos para que otros niños tengan una segunda oportunidad en la vida. Nuestra familia está devastada y desconsolada, pero nos sentimos tranquilos al saber que él está con su Padre Celestial. Riv era especial. Todos los que lo conocieron lo sabían de inmediato. La alegría que trajo a nuestras vidas no se puede expresar y su luz estará para siempre en nuestros corazones. Si hay palabras para decir más, no podemos encontrarlas en este momento. Ama a los que están cerca de ti. Nunca ha habido un momento más difícil para nosotros que este. . . En lugar de flores o regalos, envíe las donaciones a Dell Children's Medical Center a nombre de River. Los médicos, las enfermeras y el personal han sido increíbles".





El pequeño River era el tercero y más joven de los tres hijos del cantante, que está casado con Amber Emily Bartlett desde 2010.

Granger Smith tenía previsto un show este fin de semana en el CMA Fest en el Chevy Riverfront Stage, pero ya fue cancelado.





Smith es más conocido por sus canciones "If the Boot Fits" y "Backroad Song". El artista de BBR Music Group también interpreta al personaje Earl Dibbles Jr., un buen chico de campo con una red social que cuenta con más de 7 millones y más de 1 billón de videos. Sus fans son conocidos como la Nación Yee Yee. (Clarín)