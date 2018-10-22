Diagnostican a la actriz Selma Blair con esclerosis múltiple

"Estoy inválida. A veces me caigo. Dejo caer cosas. Mi memoria se nubla y el lado izquierdo de mi cuerpo le pide direcciones a un GPS descompuesto", asegura la coprotagonista de Legally Blonde.
A través de una publicación en Instagram, la protagonista del largometraje Kill me later dijo que el 16 de agosto le diagnosticaron la enfermedad que afecta el sistema nervioso central.
Sin embargo, añadió que gracias al respaldo del elenco y la producción del show de Netflix que está filmando, así como el de sus amigos y familiares, "lo estamos logrando. Y me río, y no sé exactamente lo que voy a hacer, pero daré mi mejor esfuerzo".
Blair ha coprotagonizado varias películas y programas de televisión, incluyendo el éxito de 2001 Legally Blonde.
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. my instagram family... you know who you are.
I am grateful. Beach bum . #weekend #california
Basic summer. In a good way. #beach #california
We have big smiles cause we were together at @pink concert and loved every minute. It was the most incredible show I have ever been to and my heart is still blown open by what this incredible woman and performer does on that stage and in her life. We love you Pink!! #friendsforever @sarahmgellar #sarahmichellegellar #pink #beautifultraumatour #theforum #devastatinglyamazing #happybirthdaywillow #momsnightout #losangeles #icon #ilovepink #phenom #secretsociety
