Detalles sobre la despedida de soltero de Justin Bieber

El pasado desenfrenado y escandaloso del cantante ha quedado atrás. Los detalles en esta nota!

La despedida de soltero de Justin Bieber no será nada de lo que todo el mundo se pudo haber imaginado, ese pasado desenfrenado y escandaloso quedó atrás.

Justin encargó a su gran amigo Post Malone que le organice una despedida inolvidable, y fue el mismo Malone quien reveló detalles a The Blast:

"Haremos una agradable y divertida fiesta para divertirnos y pasaremos el día de pesca charlando y pasando tiempo juntos", una celebración que hace unos meses nadie hubiera imaginado, por el contrario, se pensaría en una descontrolada fiesta con streepers, acohol y otras sustancias intoxicando a Bieber y a sus amigos.

La despedida de Hailey seguramente será con sus mejores amigas, una noche de chicas muy divertidas tomándose fotos y haciendo planes para la futura boda.

