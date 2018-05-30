Cancelan la serie "Roseanne" por un tuit racista de su protagonista

Fue luego de que Roseanne Barr hiciera un comentario racista sobre la antigua asesora de Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett.
Official statement on #Roseanne being cancelled: pic.twitter.com/UuI74fgpxG— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) 29 de mayo de 2018
I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) 29 de mayo de 2018
I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter.— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) 29 de mayo de 2018
From Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) 29 de mayo de 2018
There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.
I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC.— Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) 29 de mayo de 2018