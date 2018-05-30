miércoles, 30 de mayo de 2018
escándalo

Cancelan la serie "Roseanne" por un tuit racista de su protagonista

Fue luego de que Roseanne Barr hiciera un comentario racista sobre la antigua asesora de Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett.

Cancelan la serie Roseanne por un tuit racista de su protagonista
ABC canceló el exitoso relanzamiento de "Roseanne" luego que su estrella, Roseanne Barr, tuiteara un comentario racista sobre la antigua asesora de Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett.

La actriz Roseanne Barr causó una gran controversia al criticar a la afroamericana Valerie Jarrett, que fue asesora del expresidente de Estados Unidos Barack Obama, asegurando en un mensaje racista que ella era como si los hermanos musulmanes y la película "Planeta de los simios" hubieran tenido un hijo.

La presidente de ABC Entertainment, Channing Dungey, dijo que el comentario "es aborrecible, repugnante e inconsistente con nuestros valores, y hemos decidido cancelar el programa".
Embed

"Me disculpo con Valerie Jarret y con todos los estadounidenses", indicó Barr en una nueva publicación. "Siento mucho haber hecho esa broma sobre su visión política y su apariencia. Debí ser más consciente. Discúlpenme, mi broma fue de mal gusto. Ofrezco disculpas. Ahora dejo Twitter", añadió, luego de borrar el polémico tuit.
Embed
Embed


"Solo una cosa podía hacerse aquí y era hacer lo correcto", tuiteó por su parte Bob Iger, el presidente de Disney, propietaria de ABC.
Embed

La comediante Wanda Sykes, que era productora consultora del programa y de piel negra, anunció el martes que no regresaría al programa.
Embed
El polémico mensaje de la actriz que generó el escándalo y luego borró.

Disney Roseanne Barr

Últimas Noticias