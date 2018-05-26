sábado, 26 de mayo de 2018
Alicia Silverstone se divorcia tras 13 años de matrimonio

La recordada actriz de "Clueless" y el músico tienen un hijo de 7 años. Los medios señalan diferencias irreconciliables.

Alicia Silverstone ha solicitado el divorcio a Chris Jarecki, informa tmz.com.

La actriz presentó la demanda este viernes , indicando que está separada desde hace casi 3 meses de su esposo por 13 años.

De acuerdo con los documentos, Silverstone cita las diferencias irreconciliables como la razón de la separación y señala que un acuerdo prenupcial decidirá cómo dividirán sus activos.

Se solicita la custodia física y legal conjunta de su hijo Bear Blu, de 7 años.

Un representante de Alicia dijo: "Todavía se aman profundamente y se respetan mutuamente y siguen siendo amigos muy cercanos, pero han decidido separarse después de estar juntos durante 20 años".

Alicia y Chris salieron durante 8 años antes de casarse en 2005.

