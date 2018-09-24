Alicia Silverstone quiere tener otro hijo, pero con su ex

Alicia Silverstone y Christopher Jarecki anunciaron su separación el pasado mes de marzo después de 13 años de matrimonio, pero ella confiesa su deceso de anunciaron su separación el pasado mes de marzo después de 13 años de matrimonio, pero ella confiesa su deceso de tener otro hijo de su ex.





La actriz dijo en entrevista con la revista Working Mother: "Siempre he querido tener otro niño, pero no los quería al mismo tiempo, porque me encanta pasar tiempo con Bear (7 años), mi sueño siempre ha sido tener una niña, pero por supuesto no me importaría que fuera otro Bear, me da igual lo que suceda en un futuro, sea lo que sea me parecerá bien".





Alicia Silverstone agregó: "Ahora mismo no mantengo una relación sentimental, pero hay otras formas de hacer un bebé". Dijo la actriz, y sin que su declaración aparezca directamente, la publicación citó: "Algo que ella no descarta: pedirle ayuda al papá de Bear".





