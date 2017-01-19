jueves, 19 de enero de 2017
Vitto Saravia está de novia con Chris Pane, el actor de "Star Trek"

La modelo uruguaya fue vista junto al galán de Hollywood en las playas de Punta del Este. Los detalles de una relación que sorprende.

Vitto Saravia encontró el amor en brazos del galán estadounidense Chris Pane, de 36 años, nacido en California, Estados Unidos.

La revista Caras encontró a la pareja caminando juntos por las playas de Punta del Este, Uruguay, país del que es oriundo la modelo.

Al parecer, la charrúa conoció al actor gracias a amigos en común y no sabía quién era hasta que comenzó a conocerlo un poco más.

Pane es conocido por su papel en la película "Star Trek", donde interpreta a Jame Kirk. Si aún no lo tenés visto, acá podés ver algunas fotos del nuevo afortunado que acompaña sentimentalmente a Vitto.
