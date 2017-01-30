Todos los ganadores de los SAG 2017

Los SAG 2017 Awards premiaron a las mejores actuaciones en cine y televisión en una noche marcada por las sorpresas y mensajes de coyuntura política.





Denzel Washington y Emma Stone fueron los mejores actores protagonistas. Pero el premio principal del Sindicato de Actores de Hollywood fue una sorpresa: "Talentos ocultos", protagonizada por Taraji P. Henson y Octavia Spencer.





CINE





MEJOR DESEMPEÑO DE DOBLES DE ACCIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA: Hasta el último hombre





MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO: Viola Davis / Rose Maxson – Fences (Paramount Pictures)





MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO: Mahershala Ali/ Juan – Luz de luna (A24)





MEJOR ACTRIZ: Emma Stone / Mia – La La Land: Una historia de amor





MEJOR ACTOR: Denzel Washington/ Troy Maxson - Fences (Paramount Pictures)





MEJOR ELENCO: Talentos ocultos (20th Century Fox)









TELEVISIÓN





MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA COMEDIA DE TV: Julia Louis Dreyfus por Veep





MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA COMEDIA DE TV: William H. Macy por Shameless





MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA: Orange is the New Black





MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE EDICIÓN LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TV: Sarah Paulson por The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story





MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE EDICIÓN LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TV: Bryan Cranston por All the Way





MEJOR ACTOR EN UN DRAMA DE TV: John Lithgow por The Crown





MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN DRAMA DE TV: Claire Foy por The Crown





MEJOR ELENCO EN UN DRAMA DE TV: Stranger Things





MEJOR DESEMPEÑO DE DOBLES DE ACCIÓN EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O DRAMA: Game of Thrones





