lunes, 30 de enero de 2017
Todos los ganadores de los SAG 2017

Anoche se entregaron los galardores del Sindicato de Actores. La lista completa de premiados.

Los SAG 2017 Awards premiaron a las mejores actuaciones en cine y televisión en una noche marcada por las sorpresas y mensajes de coyuntura política.

Denzel Washington y Emma Stone fueron los mejores actores protagonistas. Pero el premio principal del Sindicato de Actores de Hollywood fue una sorpresa: "Talentos ocultos", protagonizada por Taraji P. Henson y Octavia Spencer.

CINE

MEJOR DESEMPEÑO DE DOBLES DE ACCIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA: Hasta el último hombre

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO: Viola Davis / Rose Maxson – Fences (Paramount Pictures)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO: Mahershala Ali/ Juan – Luz de luna (A24)

MEJOR ACTRIZ: Emma Stone / Mia – La La Land: Una historia de amor

MEJOR ACTOR: Denzel Washington/ Troy Maxson - Fences (Paramount Pictures)

MEJOR ELENCO: Talentos ocultos (20th Century Fox)


TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA COMEDIA DE TV: Julia Louis Dreyfus por Veep

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA COMEDIA DE TV: William H. Macy por Shameless

MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA: Orange is the New Black

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE EDICIÓN LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TV: Sarah Paulson por The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE EDICIÓN LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TV: Bryan Cranston por All the Way

MEJOR ACTOR EN UN DRAMA DE TV: John Lithgow por The Crown

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN DRAMA DE TV: Claire Foy por The Crown

MEJOR ELENCO EN UN DRAMA DE TV: Stranger Things

MEJOR DESEMPEÑO DE DOBLES DE ACCIÓN EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O DRAMA: Game of Thrones

