Selena Gomez presume su lado sexy

La bellísima cantante compartió en Instagram fotografías de la sesión que realizó para la revista "Vogue"
Ok freaking out a little. Thrilled to share my first American @voguemagazine cover with you! Read the story and see the full spread in the link in my bio. Photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott
I want to thank Rob Haskell for writing my story. I was a little nervous at how honest I was but you depicted where I'm at perfectly. I'm so grateful @voguemagazine @mertalas @macpiggott ❤️
