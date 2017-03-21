martes, 21 de marzo de 2017
Selena Gomez presume su lado sexy

La bellísima cantante compartió en Instagram fotografías de la sesión que realizó para la revista "Vogue"

La semana pasada se dio a conocer la portada de "Vogue" en la que la cantante estadounidense Selena Gomez fue portada.

En su cuenta de Instagram, la también actriz compartió imágenes de la sesión que realizó y donde mostró su lado más sensual. Una de las fotografías la muestra en bikini y tacones a bordo de una bicicleta.

En otra de las imágenes aparece en la playa con traje de baño y chamarra. La cantante dijo a la publicación que tras su gira "Revival" comenzó una terapia pues estaba deprimida.
