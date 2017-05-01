lunes, 01 de mayo de 2017
¡la peleó y ganó!

Shannen Doherty anuncia una gran noticia sobre su enfermedad

La actriz ha anunciado a través de sus redes que su cáncer "está remitiendo". Más detalles en esta nota.

Shannen Doherty anuncia una gran noticia sobre su enfermedad

La actriz Shannen Doherty tiene grandes noticias acerca de su enfermedad. En su último post en Instagram, ha escrito un mensaje lleno de optimismo sobre el cáncer de mama que padece desde agosto de 2015:

“¿Qué significa remisión? He oído esa palabra y no tengo ni idea de cómo reaccionar. ¿Buenas noticias? Sí. Abrumadoras. ¡SÍ!”.

Sin embargo, la actriz prefiere ser prudente: "Ahora, más esperas. Como todos y cada uno de los miembros de la familia del cáncer sabe, los próximos cinco años son cruciales. Todo el tiempo se producen recaídas. Muchos de vosotros habéis compartido esta historia conmigo. Así que con un corazón que ciertamente está más tranquilo, espero”, ha añadido junto a una imagen en la que aparece sentada en el suelo y tapándose el rostro.

Embed


Instagram Shannen Doherty

Últimas Noticias