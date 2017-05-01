Shannen Doherty anuncia una gran noticia sobre su enfermedad

La actriz ha anunciado a través de sus redes que su cáncer "está remitiendo". Más detalles en esta nota.
La actriz Shannen Doherty tiene grandes noticias acerca de su enfermedad. En su último post en Instagram, ha escrito un mensaje lleno de optimismo sobre el cáncer de mama que padece desde agosto de 2015:
“¿Qué significa remisión? He oído esa palabra y no tengo ni idea de cómo reaccionar. ¿Buenas noticias? Sí. Abrumadoras. ¡SÍ!”.
Sin embargo, la actriz prefiere ser prudente: "Ahora, más esperas. Como todos y cada uno de los miembros de la familia del cáncer sabe, los próximos cinco años son cruciales. Todo el tiempo se producen recaídas. Muchos de vosotros habéis compartido esta historia conmigo. Así que con un corazón que ciertamente está más tranquilo, espero”, ha añadido junto a una imagen en la que aparece sentada en el suelo y tapándose el rostro.
Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait. In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now.... remission. I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer
She was fierce, she was strong, she wasn't simple. She was crazy and sometimes she barely slept. She always had something to say. She had flaws and that was ok. And when she was down, she got right back up. She was a beast in her own way, but one idea described her best. She was unstoppable and she took anything she wanted with a smile. R.M. Drake. #cancersucks #warrior #fightlikeagirl
